ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Postfundamentals Price Drift in Capital Markets: A Regression Regularization Perspective

By Doron Avramov
informs.org
 4 days ago

Regression regularization techniques show that deviations of accounting fundamentals from their preceding moving averages forecast drifts in equity market prices....

pubsonline.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

Upstart has a unique and useful platform to get more loans in Americans' pockets. It has a huge and growing addressable market. There isn't heavy competition for Upstart's services. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been one of the biggest stock stories of the year. It had a tepid debut in December...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Aspen Group Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) brought in sales totaling $18.94 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 227.51%, resulting in a loss of $2.85 million. Aspen Group collected $19.43 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $870.89 thousand loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regularization#Capital Markets#Regression
Journal Record

Capital Perspectives: Analyzing municipal bond yields

The primary attraction to municipal bonds for taxable investors (e.g., individuals’ brokerage accounts and corporations) is that the interest these bonds provide is typically exempt from federal income tax. Given the tax exemption, looking at historical absolute spreads to Treasury securities is not as useful in the case of municipal bonds as it is for the taxable bond segments. Dividing the nominal yield of the ICE BofA US Municipal Securities Index by 1 minus the highest prevailing marginal individual income tax rate returns a historical “tax equivalent” yield. For the past two decades the spread of this tax equivalent yield over the 10-year Treasury yield has been about 2%. It is now just 0.4%, down from roughly 1% this time last year.
MARKETS
irmagazine.com

The great tokenization of the capital markets

We are currently witnessing the next-level digitization of Wall Street as securities are ‘tokenized’ into virtual representations of value. If you think this is all about Bitcoin, you would be wrong. Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO of Soros Fund Management, recently told a Bloomberg audience that her $6 bn fund owns some Bitcoin, but this is far less interesting than the use-cases she sees for distributed finance (DeFI).
STOCKS
informs.org

Brand Capital and Stock Price Crash Risk

We examine the relationship between brand capital and stock price crash risk. Crash risk, defined as the negative skewness in the distribution of returns for individual stocks, captures asymmetry in risk, and has important implications for investment choices and risk management. Using a sample of 39,685 publicly listed U.S. firm-year observations covering 1975 to 2018, we show that brand capital is significantly and negatively related to crash risk. We also use an advanced machine learning approach and confirm that brand capital is a strong predictor of future stock price crashes. Our cross-sectional analyses show that this negative relationship is more evident for subsamples with transitory poor earnings performance or persistent good earnings performance, greater corporate tax avoidance, and weak corporate governance structures. The results survive numerous robustness tests, including the use of alternative measures of brand capital, crash risk, and several endogeneity tests. In sum, our findings are consistent with agency theory, suggesting that high levels of brand capital expose firms to investor and customer scrutiny, which reduces managerial opportunistic behavior that may include the accumulation and concealment of negative information.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Companies can sometimes reduce or eliminate dividends. Some other companies will grow faster than dividend payers. Overall, there are very compelling reasons to include dividend stocks in your portfolio. When a company has grown to the point where it makes more money than it has good uses for, such as...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 2.17% to $293.66 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.92 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company achieved on December 16th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lithium Stock Albemarle Tumbled This Week

Demand for lithium should only rise alongside electric vehicle sales, so I suggest staying invested in Albemarle. Lithium stock Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) sank this week, losing 12.7% through the week as of 12:30 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was more to the drop in Albemarle shares than just the broader market weakness.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Overvalued Lithium Stocks to Sell Now

Because lithium plays a crucial role in electric vehicle batteries, demand for the commodity is skyrocketing. And the demand-supply imbalance has caused record high lithium prices and pushed some stocks...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy