ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

Commission receives updates and distributes funds

Pocahontas Times
Pocahontas Times
 18 hours ago

Tim Walker

AMR Reportr

At its December 7 meeting, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Cara Rose advised the Pocahontas County Commission that, as of January, third party travel booking companies, such as AirBNB, will be collecting the Hotel/Motel Tax from guests and forwarding the money to the Sheriff. This will relieve the local hosts from that responsibility.

Andrew Robinson from Senator Joe Manchin’s office appeared via Zoom to explain the guidelines the commission must follow to dis- tribute the $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan mon-ey the state provided to the county. He said it could be used:

• to replace lost public sector money due to COVID

• to support public health’s response to COVID.

• as premium pay for essential workers needed because of COVID

• for water and sewer projects

• Broadband expansion.

He also referred commissioners to the State Auditor for additional information. The State Auditor’s Website (Covid-19 – wvsao.gov) adds a clarification to the public health criteria. That criteria reads:

“To respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or to aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel or hospitality.”

Laura Young of the Family Resource Network asked Robinson if the FRN would be eligible to receive ARP funding reimbursement of its lost revenue due to COVID. Robinson said not under the “replacing lost public sector money” provision, but may-be under the public health provision.

Robinson added that the commission has to be careful to ensure any money they distribute follows these guidelines or penalties could be assessed.

He also confirmed that the commission has until December 31, 2024 to allocate the ARP funds, and until December 31, 2026 to account for the completed projects where the money was used.

Robinson said the Governor still has $100,000 in unspent CARES Act money and has an additional $1.25 billion in American Rescue Plan money that might be allocated to the counties or municipalities.

Marlinton Mayor Sam Felton asked Robinson to clarify if the Town of Marlinton actually has $424,000 in ARP money instead of $400,000, a number the council has been working with. Robinson confirmed the town received $424,000.

The commissioners voted to renew the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s lease at the ARC Building, but at an increased monthly rate of $500 instead of the current $250 per month. He said the Division of Forestry has indicated that this is acceptable to them.

Jim Jackson, the new Director of the Green Bank Observatory (GBO), introduced himself to the commission. He said he was originally from Pennsylvania and graduated from Penn State, then from MIT with a graduate degree. He has worked at an observatory in California and lived in Australia and is excited to now be here. Jackson said there is a lot of new science being done at the GBO, including determining gravity wave mass by using pulsars. He said the GBO has received increased funding from the National Science Foundation and hopes to solidify its own contract funding.

Jackson said he hopes to work closer with the community, and is open to compromising on the Quiet Zone restrictions if it helps the community, and has already reached an agreement with the 911 Center regarding improved emergency radio communications.

In other business, the commission approved the following contributions:

• $5,000 to the Pocahontas County Opera House for installation of an Ultra Violet (UV) light system in the building’s duct work to kill germs and viruses, and to help pay for the installation of an insulated door.

• $4,500 to the Pocahontas County Child and Youth Advocacy Center to support children from families in crisis.

• $5,000 to the Humane Society of Pocahontas Coun-ty to use as a local match for its $15,000 state Spay and Neuter Program.

• $5,000 to the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau for the Make it Shine Grant application to clean litter from the county roadways.

Comments / 0

Related
Pocahontas Times

Hotel/Motel tax changes will benefit county

For several years, all lodging facilities in Pocahontas County have paid a hotel/motel tax which is collected by the Sheriff’s office and doled out by the county commission to various groups and organizations in the county, including public libraries and fire and rescue departments. Whether it’s condos at Snowshoe,...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
kqennewsradio.com

PLANNING COMMISSION APPLICATIONS SOUGHT

The City of Roseburg has opened a new round of applications from people who’d like to serve on the Roseburg Planning Commission. The commission has 2 vacancies. Both must be filled by someone who lives within the city limits. Members are appointed by the Roseburg City Council following an...
ROSEBURG, OR
Lootpress

McMechen receives funding

McMECHEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Republican Delegate Charlie Reynolds of Marshall County has presented a $3,000 grant to the City of McMechen. Reynolds presented the ceremonial check to Mayor David Goddard and Chief Don Dewitt recently. “This is a start,” Reynolds said in making the presentation. McMechen is a small...
MCMECHEN, WV
Smoky Mountain News

Cashiers-Glenville recreation plan approved

Jackson County commissioners have approved a Cashiers-Glenville Recreation Center Master Plan that will include the construction of a splash pad in place of the existing pool. The preliminary cost estimate for the entire plan is just under $2 million. “We really were focusing on creating a central hub for recreation...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Pocahontas County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Pocahontas County, WV
Times Gazette

City approves pay schedule

New wages for the city’s non-union employees were approved and updates on several city projects, including the proposed Marriott Hotel, were given at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting. The ordinance approving new compensation for the non-union employees also repealed all previous legislation regarding compensation for non-union employees effective...
HILLSBORO, OH
theeastcountygazette.com

This Week, Emergency Funds Will Be Distributed to SNAP-Eligible Households

Governor Ned Lamont announced this week that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients would receive emergency funds from Connecticut’s Department of Social Services. According to a news release issued by the governor, on Wednesday more than 213,200 households will receive emergency food assistance worth $32.5 million. As part of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Pocahontas
cbs19news

Sister Cities Commission seeking applicants for grant funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, businesses and individuals can now apply for grants from the Charlottesville Sister City Commission. According to a release, these grants are available for projects benefiting the Charlottesville community and the Sister City communities of Besançon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; Winneba,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
lcctorch.com

An Update on the Projects Funded by the Bond

On May 19, 2020, voters in Lane County entrusted Lane Community College by approving the college’s $121.5 million bond proposal to fund safety and security updates, seismic retrofitting, expanded Health Professions and Workforce Training Programs, and modernization of classroom technology. So far, two projects have been completed. The college’s...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Republic

Nonprofits receive federal fund support

Twelve local nonprofits that applied for federal COVID-19 revenue replacement funds through the Bartholomew County and Columbus city governments will collectively receive nearly $905,000. The Columbus Board of Public Workers approved allocating $557,397 to nine local nonprofits Tuesday from federal economic stimulus funding that the city received through the American...
COLUMBUS, IN
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County working to distribute ARPA funds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County is working to distribute tens of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Jefferson County is expected to receive $128 million from ARPA funds over the next four years to assist in areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson County Manager Cal Markert said they've already received about $60 million and will start the process of distributing the money at the start of the year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dis#The Hotel Motel Tax#Sheriff#American Rescue Plan#Covid#Frn
Intelligencer

Public Nuisance Measure Passes

WHEELING — Officials in the city of Wheeling by a split vote Tuesday approved an amendment to the city’s drug house ordinance, but not before a volley of debate and disagreement over the issue. The tweak to the city’s language in the codified ordinances pertaining to public nuisance properties will...
WHEELING, WV
kwhi.com

COMMISSIONERS HOLD WORKSHOP MEETING

Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop Meeting this (Tuesday) morning to hear about the Medical Air Services Association Medical Transport Solutions benefit package. Keith Loeffler with MASA explained that all Washington County residents already have coverage paid for by the county if a resident is transported on the Washington County helicopter. The benefit package offered to the county would cover employees and family members if the Washington County helicopter was not available or if they are out of state. The benefit package would also cover ground transport costs associated with the accident.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
phelpscountyfocus.com

COUNTY COMMISSION: Security study received, new lights installed at courthouse

An initial study of courthouse security and potential improvements has been received by the commission. The document was drafted by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department based on existing conditions and feedback from office holders in the building. Given its sensitive content, the study is not open to public review. However, it will inform the next phase of decision making of what actions should be undertaken.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
Times Gazette

ODNR distributes timber funds at county meeting

Ben Kelley, a representative from the Division of Forestry for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), attended the Tuesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to give money to the community from timber sales from state forests in the county. According to a document from ODNR, the...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Commission to Approve Updated Ambulance Contract

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will consider approval of an updated contract with Sweetwater Medics during its meeting Tuesday. The Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The ambulance contract agenda item is to take place at approximately 10:45 a.m., followed by an ambulance service funding discussion with Castle Rock Ambulance Services at about 11 a.m.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission approves funds for Crestwood water project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County agency has received $678,000 for providing water to multiple households in the Crestwood area. The Kanawha County Commission approved the Kanawha Country Regional Development Authority’s funding request during the commission’s meeting last week. The development authority will use federal coronavirus relief dollars to fund the project.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
nonpareilonline.com

Glenwood receives funds for playground project

The Wellmark Foundation awarded more than $674,000 to 29 communities across Iowa with Small MATCH grants. The funds are to encourage physical activity or access to nutritious foods, a press release said. A local organization, the Glenwood Rams Parent Teacher Association, received $25,000 in funds for the NE Elementary Inclusive Playground Project.
GLENWOOD, IA
Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas County, WV
33
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Premiere News For The Pocahontas County Area

 https://pocahontastimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy