Leave it to Beyoncé to upstage the many, many red carpet looks at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards by simply posting an Instagram from the comfort of her home. (Or no doubt somewhere equally fabulous: When she pulled a similar move on the day of the Met Gala, Bey was in Italy, aboard a yacht.) Even more impressive: It’s been nearly eight months since Gucci debuted its monumental collaboration with Balenciaga, and yet the 40-year-old singer managed to make Alessandro Michele’s “hacking” of the Balenciaga archives look entirely fresh. She opted for the most iridescent of the collection’s 94 looks: a silvery blazer bearing both of the houses’ names, paired with a monogrammed version of Balenciaga’s signature leggings-slash-heels.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO