Technology

Create your own animated ornament with CircuitPython #QTPy @microcenter

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA lovely build for the holidays on the Microcenter community:. With the holiday season in full swing, two things are sure to happen: 1) you’ll want to do more holiday DIY projects, and 2) you won’t have time to do holiday DIY projects. Thankfully, the NeoPixel Christmas ornament is a fantastic...

blog.adafruit.com

#Circuitpython#Christmas Ornament#Microcenter#Neopixel#Adafruit#Usb#Thingiverse
