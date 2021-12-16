ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson on Kyle Rittenhouse: It was 'clear' his case had 'deep implications' for the rest of us

By Fox News Staff
 15 hours ago

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse case, challenging the media for ‘lying about what happened.’ Carlson sat down with Rittenhouse in an exclusive interview for Fox Nation’s ‘Tucker Carlson Originals.’. TUCKER CARLSON:...

