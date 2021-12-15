Top 10 Tips for Planning an International Trip

Lessons learned to help you make the most of your destination bird hunting adventures. There is an undeniable allure to heading west to hunt birds, in my case, Montana. Most folks head west for a summer vacation or winter skiing trip in the mountains. However, it’s the miles of what many would consider nothingness, that has captivated me. Every time the tailgate drops, and the dogs hit the dirt, I can’t help but think about how countless dogmen have traveled to the hallowed prairies to run veterans and new pups alike on wild birds.

