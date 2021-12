It’s almost time for the popular pair of nesting Bald Eagles along the Springdale Trail to hatch a clutch of eaglets here in The Villages. Golfers playing Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive courses, and Erin Glenn Championship course, as well as bikers and walkers, can be seen looking up at the tower alongside the courses checking out the large eagle nest. This pair of eagles have had clutches of eaglets for many years and have become a familiar sight in that area. If they are on the tower together you may be able to tell the male from the female as the female is usually about 25 percent larger than the male.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO