‘Soon To Be Dad’ Wins $1,000,000 On Florida Lottery Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
 18 hours ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Christian Lainez, 29, of Miami Dade County, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Lainez told the Lottery that he wants to buy a house to start his family in.

“My wife and I are expecting our first baby,” he said. “Now instead of renting another apartment – we can buy our first home together and get everything ready before the baby arrives!”

Lainez purchased his winning ticket from Shell Red Road, located at 3500 Red Road in Miramar.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game launched in November and features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for just $5! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

