ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump Is Releasing Her Own Line Of NFTs

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foWTa_0dOc0s8x00

Ailan Evans

Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she is launching her own line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and donating a portion of the proceeds to fund children’s programs.

NFTs are unique units of data, similar to trading cards, that are stored on the blockchain, a decentralized public ledger distributed across multiple servers. Conventionally, an NFT is similar to a deed of ownership corresponding to a particular item of media, like a piece of digital art.

The first NFT, titled “Melania’s Vision,” is a digital watercolor painting of the former First Lady’s eyes by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and an audio message of her voice, listed on her website, MelaniaTrump.com.

The NFT will be available to purchase from Dec. 16-31, after which she will release another NFT.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” the former first lady said in a statement.

The NFTs will be stored on the Solana blockchain and purchased through the SOL cryptocurrency at a price of roughly $186.

Mrs. Trump announced that part of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will fund an initiative designed to improve children’s technical skills.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community,” she said.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Washington Post

Melania Trump’s new NFT is the perfect holiday g(r)ift

It can be so hard to find the perfect gift! But great news!. From the family that bought you An Organization That Will Give Some Undetermined Amount of Money to Children’s Cancer, But Mostly Won’t, and the malign, sentient random-word generator that produces all headlines now, comes: Melania Trump’s New NFT Platform!
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Melaniatrump Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
Washington Post

Trump still texts me constantly, like a bad ex-boyfriend

Amanda Uhle is the publisher and executive director of McSweeney's. A dangerous crackpot texts me several times a day. He’s manipulative. He’s paranoid. He’ll flatter me and then say horrible things about people I admire. He wants me to give him money. I get at least three wheedling texts a day from this ne’er-do-well.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Hated Donald Trump More than He Loved Being Majority Leader

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump's election theft allies need to be expelled from the House

When then-President Donald Trump was pressuring the Department of Justice to falsely announce fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he knew he wasn’t alone in his efforts. According to handwritten notes from one top DOJ official, Trump on one call ordered them to “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Devin Nunes' new job is out of Trump's old playbook

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" and co-author, with Peter Eisner, of the book "High Crimes: The Corruption, Impunity, and Impeachment of Donald Trump." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
POTUS
MSNBC

A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

Rachel Maddow runs through a litany of the day's bad headlines for Donald Trump, from his accountant and banker talking to New York investigators, to another court loss in his years long effort to keep his taxes secret, to his former chief of staff being referred to the DOJ for contempt of Congress in an investigation that is clearly scrutinizing him for potential violation of federal crimes. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy