TRU Precious Metals Completes Purchase of Claims Contiguous with Golden Rose Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $484M with a pre-tax IRR of 31.2%. After-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $328M with an after-tax IRR of 25.5%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study ('Feasibility Study' or the 'Study') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated. Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and the financial analysis for the Project were completed using base case assumptions of US$1,600 per ounce of gold and an exchange rate of US$1.00 to C$1.25.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO