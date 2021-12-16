ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRU Precious Metals Completes Purchase of Claims Contiguous with Golden Rose Project

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to...

www.streetinsider.com

cascadebusnews.com

How To Create A Precious Metals Portfolio

Those looking for a hedge against economic unpredictability should explore precious metals. Diversify your precious metals portfolio effectively to reduce volatility and achieve more consistent outcomes. Precious metals are different from stocks, bonds, and other investment vehicles since they are commodities. Here’s how to get started with precious metals.
MARKETS
miningnewsnorth.com

Ascot discovers new Premier gold zone

Ascot Resources Ltd. Dec. 15 announced that drilling has encountered high-grade gold in the Sebakwe zone, which may be an unmined structure immediately north of the Northern Light and Premier zones on the company's Premier gold mine project near Stewart, British Columbia. Located immediately east of the Premier mill, the...
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Penon Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Drills 8.24 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres and 7.14 g/t Gold over 2.0 Metres Including 10.10 g/t Gold and 10.50 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre Respectively, at Its Lingman Lake Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from the on-going 10,000-metre diamond drill program at our 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our own two diamond drill rigs. These are the final diamond drill results for 2021 and are from drill hole LM21-30 and the Central Zone which continue to extend the known envelope of mineralization for all zones to depth (See Figure 4).
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Electric Royalties Signs Rana Nickel Royalty Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition (see news release dated October 19, 2021) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ('SRH') and Global Energy Metals Corp. (GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the 'Rana Nickel Project' or 'Rana'). The Company will issue a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ('Consideration Shares') and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including TSX-V approval.
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB: MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2021 exploration activities at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt of southwest Colorado. The multi-faceted program included 1,980 meters of diamond drilling, resampling of historical drill core, and underground sampling from the Allard Tunnel, along with surface mapping and sampling across the broader property.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

New Gold sells stream to Wheaton Precious Metals for $300 million

New Gold (TSX: NGD) said today it sold its existing gold stream held on the Blackwater Project to Wheaton Precious Metals for $300 million. Blackwater is wholly-owned by Artemis Gold with New Gold having retained the gold stream as partial consideration for the divestiture of Blackwater to Artemis on August of last year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Stratabound Minerals Corp. Acquires 40% Ownership of Golden Culvert Project Through Completion of Option Payments

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the terms of the Little Hyland and Golden Culvert Option Agreements dated September 27, 2017 and amended November 25, 2019, (the Agreements"), it has completed the issuance of a total of 2,011,200 common shares to the Optionors. The shares represent 50% of the fourth anniversary payment due to the Optionors, and were issued at a deemed price of $0.0982 each.
BUSINESS
Gold
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Signs Option Agreement for a Historical near Surface Gold Resource and Provides Assays from the Project Which Include 69 Meters of 3.05 g/t Gold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year's payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.
METAL MINING
Seekingalpha.com

Wheaton Precious Metals: A High-Quality Business At A Very Reasonable Price

Despite being down 1% year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the better performers this year, relative to a ~13% decline in the Gold Miners Index. Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have had to endure a tough year thus far, with the index sliding over 13% year-to-date. While Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) remains in negative territory for the year, it has held value relative to its peers, easily outperforming the GDX. This is partially attributed to its superior streaming business model, allowing for margin expansion during a year when we've seen sector-wide margins stagnate due to inflationary pressures. Given WPM's steady growth in attributable GEO production and industry-leading margins, I would view pullbacks below $39.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.
INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Essential Rules for Investing in Precious Metals

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/essential-rules-for-investing-in-precious-metals. Investing in precious metals is something that many investment advisors suggest their clients do. This type of investment diversifies portfolios and provides liquidity. A portfolio that includes investments in precious metals lowers the risk of your portfolio and thus protects you against possible market changes down the road.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Boy Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper on the Telegraph Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Porphyry copper-gold mineralization confirmed at numerous prospects spanning several kilometres. 268 soil samples and 141 surface samples collected, 30 percent of the surface samples graded 0.5% copper or higher, including 17.9% copper. Highly prospective zone with favourable...
ECONOMY
seeitmarket.com

Precious Metals Nearing Bounce Within Elliott Wave Correction

FX market has been relatively slow this week as Fed Chair Powell did not bring anything new in his testimony, so it appears that traders are waiting on Friday’s jobs data. Gold is coming sharply down from the upper side of a triangle range, so it appears that wave D is finished and that market is already in wave E. But even wave E should be made by three sub waves; now seen in A) that can be approaching some support at 1758, so be aware of a limited weakness.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Anaconda Mining Reports Positive Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $484M with a pre-tax IRR of 31.2%. After-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $328M with an after-tax IRR of 25.5%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study ('Feasibility Study' or the 'Study') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated. Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and the financial analysis for the Project were completed using base case assumptions of US$1,600 per ounce of gold and an exchange rate of US$1.00 to C$1.25.
ECONOMY
miningnewsnorth.com

Powerline gold deposit growth continues

Banyan Gold Corp. Dec. 14 announced the latest round of assay results from eight diamond drill holes of the phase 2 exploration campaign at the company's rapidly developing Powerline deposit on its AurMac project in the Yukon. "These latest assay results continue to expand the interpreted gold mineralization footprint at...
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Emgold Releases Positive Soil Sampling Results Defining Two New Exploration Targets At Its Golden Arrow Property, NV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSX-V:EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of a soil sampling program at its Golden Arrow Property, NV ("Golden Arrow" or the "Property"). A total of 1,109 soil samples were collected from two areas located in the southern part of the Property. Based on the results of the sampling, two new exploration targets have been discovered. These targets have been named the Big Hope Prospect and Kawich Prospect. Current resource areas at Golden Arrow are named Gold Coin and Hidden Hill.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

Options For Investing In Precious Metals Using A Self-Directed or Tradional IRA

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/options-for-investing-in-gold-using-a-self-directed-or-tradional. So you have decided to take your hard earned savings and invest it in gold. Great choice! Millions of American’s have picked up on this newly popularized investing trend that a few years ago was only an investment considered for the moderate to very wealthy. Luckily for the rest of us middle class American’s, the stigma around this investment is gone.
MARKETS

