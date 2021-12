(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Richard Schumacker, 38, for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Schumacker was arrested after Deputies were called to an injury accident at Highway 92 and 290th Street on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Robert Michael Carter, 33, on Tuesday for Violation of Probation.