Why Toast (TOST) Stock is Up 7% Today

 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Toast (NASDAQ: MU) are up about 7% in today’s trading session after Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight. The...

UP Fintech Holding Stock (TIGR): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell by over 5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell by over 5% today. Investors are responding negatively to a Reuters report that Chinese regulators are planning to ban online brokerages like Futu and UP Fintech Holding from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients due to data security and capital outflow concerns.
Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

The payments processor will more than recover from last year's COVID-induced sales and earnings dip. Mastercard's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio reveals a financially solid business. The stock's reasonable premium gives us a fair price to pay for its overall quality and growth potential. It's no secret that the payment processing company...
Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
AppHarvest Stock (APPH): Why The Stock Price Fell Today

The stock price of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of leading AgTech company AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors responded negatively to the company announcing it entered into a $100 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital.
