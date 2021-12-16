ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $450 at Wedbush Following EPS

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) at Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:31 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) PT Lowered to $135 at Stifel Following Reduced Outlook

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan lowered the price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) to $135.00 (from $165.00) while maintaining a Buy
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) PT Raised to $75 at Stifel Following EPS

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin raised the price target on Jabil (NYSE: JBL) to $75.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a Buy
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $31 at Wedbush, Following Clinical Business Update

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten lowered the price target on Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO) to $31.00 (from $36.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Centene (CNC) PT Raised to $100 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matt Borsch raised the price target on Centene (NYSE: CNC) to $100.00 (from $93.00) while maintaining an
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Imago Biosciences Inc (IMGO) PT Raised to $37 at Jefferies Following ASH Data

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft raised the price target on Imago Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IMGO) to $37.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $115 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Derrick Wood raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $115.00 (from $96.00) while maintaining an Outperform
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Leslie's (LESL) PT Raised to $29 at Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter raised the price target on Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) to $29.00 (from $28.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.18.
STOCKS

