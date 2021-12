FedEx (FDX) is getting inundated with job applications in what continues to be a hot U.S. labor market characterized by increased job switchers. "Just the last week, we had 111,000 applications for FedEx. That's the highest in our history," said FedEx COO Raj Subramanian on an earnings call Thursday evening. "To put that in context versus what we say in May, that was 52,000."

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO