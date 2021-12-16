New York City Is Banning Natural Gas Hookups To Fight Climate Change

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fight against climate change is coming to a building near you. Gas-powered stoves, space heaters and water boilers will soon be a thing of the past. On Wednesday, the New York City Council voted to ban natural gas from all new construction and require electrical instead, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. Proponents and opponents of the new gas ban clashed outside City Hall. Starting in 2023, natural gas hookups will be banned in all new construction under seven stories and replaced with electricity for heat and cooking. “This bill was about prioritizing people over profits and over properties,” said Councilwoman...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO