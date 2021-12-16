ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New York City Is Banning Natural Gas Hookups To Fight Climate Change

slashdot.org
 23 hours ago

Yep - we need to build some NEW, CLEAN,...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

War Of Words Erupts After New York City Council Votes To Ban Natural Gas From All New Construction Under 7 Stories

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fight against climate change is coming to a building near you. Gas-powered stoves, space heaters and water boilers will soon be a thing of the past. On Wednesday, the New York City Council voted to ban natural gas from all new construction and require electrical instead, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. Proponents and opponents of the new gas ban clashed outside City Hall. Starting in 2023, natural gas hookups will be banned in all new construction under seven stories and replaced with electricity for heat and cooking. “This bill was about prioritizing people over profits and over properties,” said Councilwoman...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Climate Change#Nuclear Power#Power Stations#Nyc
OilPrice.com

New York City Considers Banning Gas From New Buildings

New York City authorities are set to decide today whether to ban natural gas connections for new buildings in a bid to reduce the city's carbon footprint, the Associated Press reports, adding the measure will almost certainly become law. Once it does, new buildings after 2027 will be heated by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
heraldcourier.com

Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall

After major storms highlighted New York's weaknesses in the face of climate change, the city is erecting a $1.45-billion system of walls and floodgates to protect it from rising sea levels. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was the trigger for establishing the East Coast Resiliency Project, running four kilometers along the shoreline of Lower Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

A Ban On Gas Powered ATVs In New York?

The weather certainly has been up and down this fall and depending on your perspective, rain may actually be a good thing. But in a few years, the mud holes and swamps you like to drive through with your ATV or dirt bike may sound a little different. A new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
slashdot.org

Scientists Urge Creating Strategic Forest Reserves To Mitigate Climate Change

The United States should immediately move to create a collection of strategic forest reserves in the Western U.S. to fight climate change and safeguard biodiversity, according to a scientific collaboration led by an Oregon State University ecologist. Bev Law, her College of Forestry colleague William Ripple and other scientists from around the West argue that climate change and biodiversity are inextricably linked and that strategic forest reserves would tackle both "emergencies" while also promoting the protection of water resources.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Denmark bets on North Sea carbon capture to hit climate goals

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Denmark will allocate 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.43 billion) towards carbon capture and storage subsidies over the coming decade in a move to reach one of the world's most ambitious climate targets, its government said on Tuesday. Last year, the Nordic country banned oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lowell Sun

Letters: Electric vehicles should not be singled out as adding to power grid load; Addressing climate change means lowering dependence on fossil fuels

Electric vehicles should not be singled out as adding to power grid load. The comments from ISO-NE CEO Gordon Van Welie regarding electric vehicles are either misreported or irresponsible (Cold snap this winter could zap New England power grid: ISO boss, 12/10). According to the article, Van Welie said that charging EVs is “the last thing we need” when the grid is stressed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy