DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s unemployment rate is seeing a slow rebound from its pandemic-related crash, but the overall health of the economy has some hurdles to jump before it makes a full recovery. “Colorado is still a little over two percent down in terms of employment levels relative to pre-pandemic and so we still have a long way to go,” said Chris Brown, Vice President of Policy and Research for the Common Sense Institute. (credit: CBS) The latest jobs report from the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business shows jobs won’t fully bounce back for the next several years and experts say...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO