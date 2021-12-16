ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watching Winter Live – December 15th, 2021

By Chip Brewster
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSCUj_0dObs5FB00

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – The La Niña weather pattern continues to influence weather across the U.S. While the Midwest remains in a snow drought, the western mountains are seeing heavy snowfall. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce, along with FOX59 Indianapolis meteorologist Beth Finello, discussed varying models of the long-range outlook and snow-lovers across a majority of the northern U.S. were disappointed. Current predictions show the snow isn’t on its way any time soon for nearly all of the Central and Eastern time zones.

Check out the full conversation above, and tune in next week for an updated look at the ever-changing trends. Watching Winter Live broadcasts exclusively online each Wednesday starting at 4p ET / 3p CT / 2p MT / 1p PT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#The La Ni A#Wgn Tv Chicago#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

Inside O’Hare’s mass airport expansion

CHICAGO — The largest terminal expansion in decades is now taking flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. WGN News got an exclusive look inside the first phase of the project that is expanding Terminal 5. It will include increase gate capacity by 25% and added restaurants and amenities. There will also be a new airline […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

2 injured after semi falls off Dan Ryan overpass

CHICAGO — Two people are injured after a semi truck fell off a Dan Ryan Expressway overpass and onto the roadway below. Illinois State Police said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Dan Ryan at 27th Street. The semi struck a barrier wall and rolled off the overpass onto the pavement below. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy