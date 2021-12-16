ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bell hooks Remembered After Death at 69

By Sara Delgado
 15 hours ago
On December 15, author, activist, and professor bell hooks (née Gloria Jean Watkins) died at age 69, leaving behind a legacy of powerful words, critical thinking, and love. “The family of Gloria Jean Watkins is deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved sister on December 15, 2021. The family honored...

BET

Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69

Bell hooks, a critically acclaimed author, feminist and public intellectual, has reportedly died in her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, she had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away. Born Gloria...
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
NBC Washington

Acclaimed Author and Activist bell hooks Dies at 69

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69. Hooks, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her first published work, a book of poems titled "And There We Wept," was released in 1978. She went on to publish her first book "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism" in 1981.
State
Kentucky State
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

bell hooks, trailblazing Black feminist and social critic, dies at 69

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks, whose graceful, probing and wide-ranging books sought to empower people of all races, classes and genders, anticipating and helping shape ongoing debates about justice and discrimination in the United States, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69. The cause was end-stage...
Pitchfork

bell hooks, Feminist Scholar and Cultural Critic, Dies at 69

Bell hooks, an influential Black feminist scholar who approached cultural critique from the intersections of race, class, and gender, has died. Her family shared the news on social media, saying that she had died in the early morning of December 15. hooks’ sister Gwenda Motley confirmed to The Washington Post that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. She was 69 years old.
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
Roxane Gay
Bell Hooks
Raquel Willis
Saeed Jones
spectrumnews1.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwined helped shape academic and popular debates over the past 40 years, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks' family announced...
KHOU

Why is bell hooks' name in lower case?

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Her niece, Ebony Motley, tweeted Wednesday that she was surrounded by family and friends when she passed. Upon news of her passing, people unfamiliar with her work may be...
Chicago Sun-Times

Feminist author and poet bell hooks dies at 69

NEW YORK — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that...
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
NME

Music world reacts to death of award-winning author and activist bell hooks

The music world is paying tribute to award-winning author and activist bell hooks, who has died aged 69. Her death was confirmed on Wednesday (December 15) by Berea College, where she founded the bell hooks Institute. She passed away at her home in Berea, Kentucky, after an extended illness. “Berea...
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
MSNBC

bell hooks dies after a career of shaping a feminism Black women could embrace

For generations of avid readers, academics, freedom fighters and the marginalized, bell hooks’ books make up the canon that points the way forward on the road to freedom. Author of 40 books, her first, “Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism,” illuminated the effects of racism and sexism on Black women and challenged the racism of white women in the feminist movement. An intersectional feminist, she showed how class, race, gender and sexual identity were interconnected and how they contributed to the oppression of women, especially Black women. In the words of one former student, the writer Min Jin Lee, the book was a “radical and relevant work of political theory.”
