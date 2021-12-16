ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Enhanced NF-ÎºB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

By Rosa Andres-Ejarque
 1 day ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25066-9, published online 6 August 2021. The original version of the Source Data file associated with this Article included an error in the 'Fig. 6 and Supp Fig. 15 tab', in which CD274 was inadvertently represented by a number series ranging from CD274 to CD300. The HTML...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Volumetric MRI is a promising outcome measure of muscle reinnervation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01342-y, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author James B. Phillips which was incorrectly given as James Benjamin Phillips. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Immune biomarkers to predict SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in patients with hematological malignancies

Esperanza MartÃn-SÃ¡nchezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8155-91851Â na2,. There is evidence of reduced SARS-CoV-2 vaccine effectiveness in patients with hematological malignancies. We hypothesized that tumor and treatment-related immunosuppression can be depicted in peripheral blood, and that immune profiling prior to vaccination can help predict immunogenicity. We performed a comprehensive immunological characterization of 83 hematological patients before vaccination and measured IgM, IgG, and IgA antibody response to four viral antigens at day +7 after second-dose COVID-19 vaccination using multidimensional and computational flow cytometry. Health care practitioners of similar age were the control group (n"‰="‰102). Forty-four out of 59 immune cell types were significantly altered in patients; those with monoclonal gammopathies showed greater immunosuppression than patients with B-cell disorders and Hodgkin lymphoma. Immune dysregulation emerged before treatment, peaked while on-therapy, and did not return to normalcy after stopping treatment. We identified an immunotype that was significantly associated with poor antibody response and uncovered that the frequency of neutrophils, classical monocytes, CD4, and CD8 effector memory CD127low T cells, as well as naive CD21+ and IgM+D+ memory B cells, were independently associated with immunogenicity. Thus, we provide novel immune biomarkers to predict COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in hematological patients, which are complementary to treatment-related factors and may help tailoring possible vaccine boosters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuronal firing rates diverge during REM and homogenize during non-REM

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-36710-8, published online 24 January 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors. The X-axis labels of the histograms "Firing rate (Hz)" were incorrectly labelled as "10"“1" in FigureÂ 3 B, FigureÂ 4 A"“D, FigureÂ 5 A"“C and FigureÂ 6 C"“F. In addition, in the Supplementary Information file published with this Article the X-axis labels of the histograms "Firing rate (Hz)" were incorrectly labelled as "10"“1" in the Supplementary Figures S3 A"“F, S4 A"“D and S5 C"“F. The correct X-axis labels now read: "100".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Performance and usefulness of a novel automated immunoassay HISCL SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay kit for the diagnosis of COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02636-x, published online 01 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract. "The best cut-off index was determined, and clinical performance was tested using 115 serum samples obtained from 46 patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 69 individuals who...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Delayed induction of type I and III interferons mediates nasal epithelial cell permissiveness to SARS-CoV-2

The nasal epithelium is a plausible entry point for SARS-CoV-2, a site of pathogenesis and transmission, and may initiate the host response to SARS-CoV-2. Antiviral interferon (IFN) responses are critical to outcome of SARS-CoV-2. Yet little is known about the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and innate immunity in this tissue. Here we apply single-cell RNA sequencing and proteomics to a primary cell model of human nasal epithelium differentiated at air-liquid interface. SARS-CoV-2 demonstrates widespread tropism for nasal epithelial cell types. The host response is dominated by type I and III IFNs and interferon-stimulated gene products. This response is notably delayed in onset relative to viral gene expression and compared to other respiratory viruses. Nevertheless, once established, the paracrine IFN response begins to impact on SARS-CoV-2 replication. When provided prior to infection, recombinant IFNÎ² or IFNÎ»1 induces an efficient antiviral state that potently restricts SARS-CoV-2 viral replication, preserving epithelial barrier integrity. These data imply that the IFN-I/III response to SARS-CoV-2 initiates in the nasal airway and suggest nasal delivery of recombinant IFNs to be a potential chemoprophylactic strategy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25451-4, published online 01 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Young-Wook Cho with Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea was inadvertently omitted. The correct affiliations should read: Center for Quantum Information, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Seoul, Korea; Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Action video game play facilitates "learning to learn"

The original version of this Article contained funding information in the Acknowledgements section that was incorrectly given as 'Swiss National Foundation Grant 100014_140676 (DB)' and should have read 'SwissNational Foundation Grant 100014_178814 (DB)'. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Aortic acceleration as a noninvasive index of left ventricular contractility in the mouse

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the values for echocardiography category were incorrect for "v'p (cm/s2)"Â and "v'm (cm/s2)". The correct and incorrect values appear below. Section of Cardiovascular Research, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, MS:BCM285, Houston, TX, 77030,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Flexible ZnO-mAb nanoplatforms for selective peripheral blood mononuclear cell immobilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72133-0, published online 14 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was funded by FundaÃ§Ã£o para a CiÃªncia e a Tecnologia through projects UID/QUI/00100/2019 and UIDB/00100/2020 to Centro de QuÃmica Estrutural, through research grants SAICTPAC/0019/2015 and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Physical activity and screen time of children and adolescents before and during the COVID-19 lockdown in Germany: a natural experiment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-78438-4, published online 11 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 29, which was incorrectly given as:. Chen, P.Â et al.Â Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV): the need to maintain regular physical activity while taking precautions.Â J. Sport Health Sci.Â 9(103"“104), 2020.Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90316-1, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results, under the subheading 'Macropinocytosis of exogeneous mitochondria is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway',. "Essential amino acid (EAA)-free medium for AMPK stimulation, palmitic acid (PA) for mTORC1 activation, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Phosphor-IWS1-dependent U2AF2 splicing regulates trafficking of CAR-E-positive intronless gene mRNAs and sensitivity to viral infection

Retraction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02668-z, published online 11 October 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine our full confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Frontal increase of beta modulation during the practice of a motor task is enhanced by visuomotor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97004-0, published online 31 August 2021. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by NIH P01 NS083514 (MFG). Kinematic data were collected with custom-designed software, MotorTaskManager, produced by E.T.T. s.r.l. We thank Martina Bossini Baroggi, Giulia Aurora...
SCIENCE

