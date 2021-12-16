Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24969-x, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the data availability statement, which incorrectly read. 'The raw and processed mouse RNA sequencing data generated in this study have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under accession code GSE165202'. The correct version adds, 'tRNA, YAMAT, and Ribosome' after 'RNA'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

