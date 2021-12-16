ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

By Simone Bido
 1 day ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26519-x, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Bacigaluppi, which was incorrectly given as Marco Bagicaluppi. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article....

Author Correction: Lifestyle and mental health 1Â year into COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02702-4, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Funding section was incomplete. "Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg." "The project was funded by J-PAL North America. Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg.". Additionally, FigureÂ 2...
Author Correction: Aortic acceleration as a noninvasive index of left ventricular contractility in the mouse

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the values for echocardiography category were incorrect for "v'p (cm/s2)"Â and "v'm (cm/s2)". The correct and incorrect values appear below. Section of Cardiovascular Research, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, One Baylor Plaza, MS:BCM285, Houston, TX, 77030,...
Author Correction: Progress on AlGaN-based solar-blind ultraviolet photodetectors and focal plane arrays

Cai, Q. et al. Progress on AlGaN-based solar-blind ultraviolet photodetectors and focal plane arrays. Light Sci. Appl. 10, 94 (2021). Key Laboratory of Advanced Photonic and Electronic Materials, School of Electronic Science and Engineering, Nanjing University, Nanjing, 210093, China. Qing Cai,Â Haifan You,Â Hui Guo,Â Jin Wang,Â Bin Liu,Â Zili...
Author Correction: Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25451-4, published online 01 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Young-Wook Cho with Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea was inadvertently omitted. The correct affiliations should read: Center for Quantum Information, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Seoul, Korea; Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea.
Author Correction: Mapping chromatin accessibility and active regulatory elements reveals pathological mechanisms in human gliomas

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23922-2, published online 15 June 2021. In this article the grant number ETIUDA UMO-2018/28/T/NZ2/00510 relating to Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology for Karolina StÄ™pniak was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Hanna Kranas. Present address: Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB...
Author Correction: Cannabis sativa L. may reduce aggressive behaviour towards humans in shelter dogs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82439-2, published online 02 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. The company that provided the CBD oil for the study incorrectly described the oil's characteristics. As a result, in the Materials and methods section under the subheading 'Treatment',. "CBD based oil...
Author Correction: Effect of biostimulants on the growth, yield and nutritional value of Capsicum annuum grown in an unheated plastic tunnel

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01834-x, published online 16 November 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incorrect. "The results presented in this paper were obtained as part of a comprehensive study financed by the University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Faculty of Agriculture and...
Author Correction: Acetylcholine prioritises direct synaptic inputs from entorhinal cortex to CA1 by differential modulation of feedforward inhibitory circuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25280-5, published online 16 September 2021. In this article the grant number 101029/Z/13/Z relating to Wellcome Trust for Jon Palacios-Filardo and Jack R. Mellor and the grant number BB/N013956/1 relating to Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) for Matt Udakis and Jack R. Mellor were omitted. The original article has been corrected.
Author Correction: Activation of STAT3 integrates common profibrotic pathways to promote fibroblast activation and tissue fibrosis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-01236-6, published online 24 October 2017. The original version of this article contained errors in Fig. 4a and Fig. 10o, which occurred during image assembly. In Fig. 4a, the representative Western blot images for STAT3 under c-ABL inhibitor were a duplication of those under SRC inhibitor. The correct version of Fig. 4a is:
Author Correction: Functional characterization of a bioengineered liver after heterotopic implantation in pigs

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02665-2, published online 7 October 2021. In the original published version of the Article, the y-axis titles for Fig. 4d and Fig. 4e were incorrectly interchanged. The correct y-axis title for Fig. 4d is "Percent Survival" and the correct y-axis title for Fig. 4e is "Ammonia (mM)". The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Insulin smart drug delivery nanoparticles of aminophenylboronic acid"“POSS molecule at neutral pH

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01216-3, published online 08 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Yong-Jin Kwon was incorrectly given as Yong Jin Kwon. In the Materials and Methods section, under the subheading 'Synthesis of PEG-insulin',. "To introduce diol groups to insulin,...
Author Correction: Volumetric MRI is a promising outcome measure of muscle reinnervation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01342-y, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author James B. Phillips which was incorrectly given as James Benjamin Phillips. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.
Author Correction: Soundscape and ambient noise levels of the Arctic waters around Greenland

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jamie Macaulay which was incorrectly given as Jamie Macauley. The original Article has been corrected. Zoophysiology, Department of Biology, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. Michael Ladegaard,Â Jamie Macaulay,Â Aleksandrina Mitseva,Â Simone Videsen,Â Michael Bjerre PedersenÂ &Â...
Author Correction: Neuronal Nsun2 deficiency produces tRNA epitranscriptomic alterations and proteomic shifts impacting synaptic signaling and behavior

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24969-x, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the data availability statement, which incorrectly read. 'The raw and processed mouse RNA sequencing data generated in this study have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under accession code GSE165202'. The correct version adds, 'tRNA, YAMAT, and Ribosome' after 'RNA'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Generation of permanent neonatal diabetes mellitus dogs with glucokinase point mutations through base editing

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00304-y Published online 12 October 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we made an error in the authors affiliations. We apologize for any inconvenience that it may have caused. Now we provided a corrected version here about the affiliations of all authors here. Xiaomin Wang1,3,4,5,6, Yanhui Liang1,3,4,5, Jianping...
Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90316-1, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results, under the subheading 'Macropinocytosis of exogeneous mitochondria is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway',. "Essential amino acid (EAA)-free medium for AMPK stimulation, palmitic acid (PA) for mTORC1 activation, and...
Author Correction: Flexible ZnO-mAb nanoplatforms for selective peripheral blood mononuclear cell immobilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72133-0, published online 14 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "This work was funded by FundaÃ§Ã£o para a CiÃªncia e a Tecnologia through projects UID/QUI/00100/2019 and UIDB/00100/2020 to Centro de QuÃmica Estrutural, through research grants SAICTPAC/0019/2015 and...
Correction: BH3-only proteins Puma and Beclin1 regulate autophagic death in neurons in response to Amyloid-Î²

Correction to: Cell Death Discovery https://doi.org/10.1038/s41420-021-00748-x, published online 15 November 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in an author name. The correct name is Ramesh Kumar Paidi. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Suraiya Saleem. Present address: Suraiya Saleem, Bhupat and...
SCIENCE

