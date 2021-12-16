Who was the real Mozart? We explore the man behind the myths

Worcester singer-songwriter The Real Chris Kaz lets you know right upfront that his recent album, “The Bed I Made,” is going to be an unconventional piece of work. Kaz – who will be performing at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at BirchTree Bread Company – begins the album with “Creation,” a song that is almost a meditative intonation, the words stretching out into infinity, accompanied by bird song and understated flow of notes, eventually giving birth to a sprawling guitar line. There are really very few lyrics here, but there's something magnetic in the tone, something ineffable that invites the listener to sink into the music, and the themes which he's exploring — “creation” and “salvation.” Despite the smoothness of the music, neither are easy, as illustrated by the lyrics of the next song, "Wake Me Up (2.0),” and its opening lines of “Loneliness is when the healing begins.”

