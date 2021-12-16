ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Quency Wiggins could bring to LSU

By Lamarr Fields
 15 hours ago
The LSU Tigers landed four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins from Madison Prep. Wiggins is the No. 7 ranked prospect in Louisiana, ranked 15th of all defensive linemen, and 92nd overall prospect.

Wiggins finished his second year of high school football, and he helped lead Madison Prep to a 3A football and basketball championships in 2020-21. The 6’6″ 275 lb defensive lineman compiled 56 tackles, 26 TFLs, 13 sacks, four pass deflections, and three forced fumbles in his senior year.

Wiggins has good size and reach that should translate on the college level. However, the defensive lineman often saw double and triple teams all season. Wiggins is well equipped to handle double and triple teams with his size and strength. At his size, you would not think Wiggins is very athletic, but that is not the case; he can mobe an outstanding athlete.

The new recruit has shown a good football IQ; Wiggins can diagnose plays as they develop. At Madison Prep, Wiggins played both ends and tackle on the defensive line. At LSU, he probably will play end but could slide down to tackle if needed.

The Tigers will be getting a defensive lineman with a tremendous upside that someday could be a high draft pick. It will be up to Wiggins to take the teachings from the LSU defensive staff and apply it on the field.

