Cars

Triad 'transportech': Region thrust onto the leading edge of mobility modernization

By Andy Warfield
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s announcement that Toyota Motor Co. would bring a $1.29 billion...

www.bizjournals.com

Reuters

Toyota extends production stoppages in Japan as parts run short

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it would extend stoppages at some factories in Japan as it runs short of components from plants in Southeast Asia where production has been disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns. Lost production from the latest haltswill now total about 14,000 vehicles in...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

These Are America’s Best And Worse Car Brands In New Vehicle Customer Satisfaction

A study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index has revealed that owners of vehicles from Honda are the most satisfied in the automotive industry. The ACSI Automobile Study 2020-2021 was put together based on interviews with 4,888 customers chosen at random and contacted via email between July 6, 2020 and June 28, 2021. Customers were asked to evaluate their recent experiences with major automotive brands. Results are based on a 0-100 scale.
CARS
TIME

Amid Scaling Challenges, Rivian Announces Plans to Build New $5B Factory in Georgia

In its first earnings report since the company’s blockbuster $13.7B IPO in November , electric vehicle maker Rivian announced its plans to build a second EV factory, this time in Georgia. (Rivian’s only current factory is in Normal, Ill.) The Irvine, Ca.-based company delivered compelling numbers, but admitted the challenges of scaling up production rapidly. “We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive,” said Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Plug Power Strikes Deal To Supply Hydrogen Fuel-Cell System For South Korea's Edison Motor's EV Buses

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are advancing after the hydrogen fuel cell energy company announced a new contract. What Happened: Plug Power and South Korean automaker Edison Motors announced an agreement under which the former will provide power to the latter's electric bus platform. Edison is working on bringing a hydrogen fuel cell-powered EV city bus to the market.
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
Carscoops

Car Manufacturers Expect To Make Billions From Subscription Services

Car manufacturers are going all-in on subscription services, viewing them as an important way to increase profits. The market could prove to be so important that General Motors thinks it can generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by 2030 purely through software and subscription services. Stellantis also expects to generate $23 billion annually from subscription services by 2030.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

These are the least and most reliable cars, according to Consumer Reports

American auto brands have some work to do in the reliability department, but they're doing well in some segments according to a new study from Consumer Reports. The organization's annual Auto Reliability Report found found Buick to be the only U.S brand in a top 10 list dominated by Asian makes that also included Mini.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Ford Introduces New Mustang Supercar Down Under

Everyone knows that the Ford Mustang is incapable of being driven fast on public roads, but here's a little known fact about one of America's most popular sports cars: it's actually pretty good on the track, or at least it is with the right mods and the right helmsman. The Ford Mustang has enjoyed decades of success in motorsport, especially in the highly contested Australian supercars series, and now a new car is on its way to take the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season by storm. The Ford Mustang GT 'Gen3' Supercar was recently unveiled at Mount Panorama ahead of the infamous Bathurst 1000 race.
CARS
Carscoops

Rare 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Could Sell For Over AU$1.1 Million

An extraordinarily desirable 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Sedan is currently up for auction in Australia and expected to sell for between AU$900,000 (US$649,000) and AU$1.1 million (US$793,000). The Falcon XY GT of the era was the ultimate variant of the Falcon sedan and left the local factory...
BUYING CARS

