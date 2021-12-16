Rolling Stones Top Worldwide Tour Earnings List With $115 Million

It didn’t seem remotely possible that The Rolling Stones, the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band, could outdo themselves nearly 60 years into their storied career. But what the Stones achieved in 2021 with the restart of their “No Filter Tour” stands out as among one of the legendary group’s greatest accomplishments. Not only was it the highest grossing tour of Pollstar’s 2021 chart year, bringing in $115.5 million and more than 516,000 tickets over the course of just two months, but, more importantly, it served as a beacon for the entire industry and hundreds of millions of music fans across the world, showing that in this supremely challenging year, concerts at the highest echelon of the live business could be pulled off safely and successfully.

