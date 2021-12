CHICAGO — Melissa Gilbert is in Chicago for the next two months, starring in the play “When Harry Met Rehab,” playing opposite “Frasier” alum Dan Butler. “It’s based, more or less, on the true life of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, who is one of the authors of the play” said Gilbert. “I play the therapist who is also in recovery and is a former magician. It is a comedy, albeit one that deals with the issues of recovery seriously. But a dark sense of humor is important.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO