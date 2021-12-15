RFA- OSY - Youth Innovation Grant

Wilson Borough, PA – The LINCS Family Center recently received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to build community capacity to identify and implement programs and resources that ensure the well-being and healthy development of community youth. The objective of the Community Coalition Capacity Building...
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (December 8, 2021) — After a successful second year in which four Somerset-Pulaski County businesses received a financial boost to start-up or innovate, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is accepting applications for a new round of funding. The SPEDA mini-grant program awards a total of $10,000...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced $182 million in new grant awards to 30 school districts, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations across the United States as part of the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program. These grants will support local efforts to develop, implement, and take to scale entrepreneurial and evidence-based projects that have the potential to improve academic achievement for underserved students.
The College of Education & Human Development’s Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence received a $361,000 AmeriCorps VISTA grant to launch a street outreach program for homeless and runaway LGBTQ+ youth in downtown Atlanta. The outreach program will work with local street outreach organizations to build out...
An 18-member coalition led by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council was awarded a $500,000 grant for its proposed health care innovation project from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced 60 finalists for the EDA’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge,...
Of three Faculty-Staff Innovators grants recently awarded, one went to the drone program. Recipients of the latest Faculty-Staff Innovators grants from the Thomas Nelson Educational Foundation vary greatly. One involves an academic program, another involves a workforce development program, and the third involves a program that helps students transition to college life.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)—North Central Health Services or NCHS is awarding over one million dollars is being divided among twelve local school corporations in an effort to prevent suicide among young people. The organization said the initiative is a two year structure for planning, implementing and sustaining prevention efforts.
Larimer County Economic & Workforce Development is awarding a total of $1.1 million in competitive grants to fund our region's workforce challenges focusing on employment, training, and skills development. Applications are now open for grants of up to $150,000 for each local organization to help meet workforce needs. Applications are...
In the fall semester of 2019, Dean Barry Shoop initiated the first Educational Innovation Grant Program for faculty, students, and staff. The purpose of the grant program was to advance one or more of the approved Core Values or Strategic Goals of the Albert Nerken School of Engineering 2025 Strategic Plan, Sustaining a Legacy of Innovation.
FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently received a mini grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. The grant provided OCO’s Supervised Visitation Center with a selection of healthy snacks and craft supplies for children and their parents...
Students, faculty and staff are making the most of being back on campus this year with sustainability-oriented projects to improve Emory’s campus and community. These projects are funded through the Office of Sustainability Initiatives’ (OSI) General Sustainability and Social Justice, Green Labs and Green Office Incentives Funds, which offer small grants for implementing climate solutions, conducting research and driving positive cultural change throughout the university and Emory Healthcare.
The University of Louisville is part of a coalition that has received $500,000 to launch a new effort aimed at workforce development and innovation in health care. The new Kentucky Digital Health Tech and Artificial Intelligence Innovation Coalition is backed by one of 60 phase-one planning grants awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. As a finalist receiving phase-one funding, the coalition now will compete for up to $100 million in phase-two implementation funding.
J Bar J Youth Services will spend the next several months taking a close look at the mental health needs of Central Oregon’s homeless youth as part of a statewide effort to drastically scale up Oregon’s behavioral health system. The possibility for growth comes from significant investments approved...
University of Georgia faculty and students are constantly striving to expand the boundaries of what is known and what is possible. Because UGA is a land-grant institution, with economic development inherent in our mission, we also seek to translate discoveries and ideas into tangible benefits. This week, UGA dedicated the Delta Innovation Hub, where we are working to create products and solutions that will improve our quality of life while bolstering the economy.
DCF is awarding 15 proactive grants of $1,000 each throughout 2021 to charitable organizations. DCF Board member Ed Gordon, left, delivers a $1,000 grant check to Sara Barkdoll, Board President of Southeast Indiana Youth Orchestra. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Dearborn Community Foundation (DCF), Inc. recently awarded a $1,000...
INDIANAPOLIS — As mental health issues are growing more and more dire among youths in the United States, with the U.S. Surgeon General even issuing an advisory highlighting the urgent need to address the crisis, an IU program is hoping to change that. A $2.7 million grant from the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
The County of Kaua‘i’s Office of Economic Development is now requesting proposals for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Innovation Grants. Applications are being accepted through the Amplifund Grants contract management system. To apply, visit the Kaua‘i Forward website here. All applications must be submitted via the Amplifund system by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.
It turns out the newest variant doesn’t give a damn about your final exams — at least not if you’re a Cornell student, where 903 students tested positive for COVID between December 7-13. The spookiest part? A significant number of those cases were identified as the Omicron variant.
