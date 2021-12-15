RFA- OSY - Youth Innovation Grant

University of Georgia faculty and students are constantly striving to expand the boundaries of what is known and what is possible. Because UGA is a land-grant institution, with economic development inherent in our mission, we also seek to translate discoveries and ideas into tangible benefits. This week, UGA dedicated the Delta Innovation Hub, where we are working to create products and solutions that will improve our quality of life while bolstering the economy.

