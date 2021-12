While there was some more bad news in a weird week with lots of COVID cases across the sports world, there was also some good news. The Washington Capitals, to no one’s surprise, activated Nicklas Backstrom from the injured non roster list. They also activated center Nic Dowd and defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk from the COVID protocol list. Evgeny Kuznetsov, however, has been added to the COVID list, joining Garnet Hathaway.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO