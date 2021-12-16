Bunk’d: Season Six; Disney Channel Series Renewed for Wild West-Themed Season

Looks like Disney+ isn’t going to the dogs. The streaming service has cancelled Turner & Hooch so we won’t be seeing a second season. A comedy series, the Turner & Hooch TV show is a continuation of the 1989 movie of the same name. It stars Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Maguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. In the show, ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner (Peck) inherits a big, unruly, and slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch, much like his father (Tom Hanks in the movie) did. He soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want may actually be the partner that he needs. Scott’s family includes his sweet and animal-loving sister, Laura (Fonseca), and Matthew Garland (Maguire), Laura’s dog-loving son. At work, Scott’s brave and street-smart partner is Jessica Baxter (Patterson). Xavier Wilson (McLaren) is a cool and enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal. Chief James Mendez (Ruivivar) is Scott’s boss who secretly has a soft spot for Hooch. Erica Mounir (Lengies) is the quirky head of the US Marshals’ dog training program.
