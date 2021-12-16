ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunk’d: Season Six; Disney Channel Series Renewed for Wild West-Themed Season

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBunk’d is returning to Disney Channel for a sixth season in 2022. The new season will take place on a Wild West-themed dude ranch. Starring Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez, the series follows a group of summer campers as they...

Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Massive Fan Favorite TV Series Leaving Netflix Today

Glee, the high school musical series that briefly became a cultural phenomenon when it first hit the airwaves, is leaving Netflix tonight at midnight. It's likely the series will head to either Hulu or Disney+, since it was a Fox show, and Disney now owns Fox's entertainment assets through their 20th Century Studios banner. At this point, it was one of the last 20th TV series still streaming on Netflix, with the only other being New Girl. Per What's On Netflix, the site that called attention to Glee's imminent departure, virtually all of Fox's TV series left the streamer in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Grand Crew: Season One Viewer Votes

Will this group continue to stick together in the first season of the Grand Crew TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Grand Crew is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Grand Crew here.
TV SERIES
The Wheel of Time: Season Two? Has the Amazon Sci-Fi Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, The Wheel of Time TV show is based on a series of novels by Robert Jordan. It stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The tale is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai. Starting in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being who will either save or destroy humanity.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney Channel Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Right After Season 2 Finale

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Nathan Lovejoy celebrated the show's second-season finale last night by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram account, but fans who flipped through them and read the caption were disappointed to learn that the Disney Channel animated series will not return for a third outing. In a heartfelt post, Lovejoy thanked his co-stars, the series' producers, and Elise Allen, whose book inspired the series. In addition to Lovejoy, the series starred Kylie Cantrall in the title role as Gabby, alongside Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, Coco Christo, and Valery Ortiz.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Meet the Mayhems: Disney Channel Begins Production on Villains Comedy Series

Meet the Mayhems headed to production earlier this week, and the new Disney comedy series will air in Summer 2022. The comedy follows a family of supervillains looking to live a normal life in a small town in Texas. The series stars Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, and Kayden Muller-Janssen.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Invasion: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Science-Fiction Series

The fight for survival will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed the Invasion TV series for a second season. The sci-fi show launched in October and its finale airs on Friday. Starring Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna, Invasion revolves around a...
TV SERIES
Leverage: Redemption renewed for Season 2

IMDb TV has ordered a second season of the heist drama follow-up to TNT's Leverage. Cast members Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Gina Bellman, Noah Wyle, Aleyse Shannon and Aldis Hodge are set to return -- although it's unclear if Hodge, who recurred in Season 1, will be part of the show full-time in Season 2. "Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure,” Leverage: Redemption executive producer Dean Devlin said in a statement. “So excited we get to do it all over again.”
TV SERIES
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables: Cancelled by Disney Channel, No Season Three

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables is not returning for a third season. Disney Channel has cancelled the comedy series starring Kylie Cantrall, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, Valery Ortiz, and Callan Farris. Season two of Gabby Duran & The Unsittables debuted on the cable channel in June. Based...
TV SERIES
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season Five Renewal for Shudder Competition Series

Fans of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula received some good news ahead of its season finale. Shudder has renewed the show for a fifth season. The supermonster drag competition series is currently the most-viewed series on the streaming service. Shudder revealed more about the renewal in a press release. “Shudder,...
TV SERIES
Outer Banks Renewed for Season 3

Pogues for life! (Well, at least for another season.) Netflix has renewed its teen treasure hunters series Outer Banks for Season 3, TVLine has learned. The drama’s cast includes Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey, all of whom will return as series regulars in Season 3. Carlacia Grant, who was introduced as Capt. Terrance’s crew member Cleo in Season 2, also will return and has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. Outer Banks creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke will be back as showrunners and executive producers. In...
TV SERIES
Surfside Girls: Apple TV+ Orders Live-Action Mystery Series for Kids and Families

Surfside Girls is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new live-action mystery series for kids and families. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Kim Dwinell and 10 episodes have been ordered. Miya Cech and Yaya Gosselin star as best friends from a small town. A premiere date has not been announced.
TV SERIES
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.
TV SHOWS
Disney+ Cancels Popular Series After Just 2 Seasons

The Disney+ original series Diary of a Future President was canceled on Monday after just two seasons. Creator Ilana Pena shared the news on Twitter, noting that she was "filled with so much gratitude" for the episodes she got to make before Disney pulled the plug. The series debuted in January 2020 and included Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Disney Channel (Watch)

Disney Channel has set a premiere date for season two of the Secrets of Sulphur Springs TV series. Starring Madeleine McGraw, Landon Gordon, Kelly Frye, Preston Oliver, Josh Brattan, Kyliegh Curran, and Elle Graham, the mystery drama follows a pair of best friends as they uncover secrets about the Tremont Hotel. The cable channel renewed the series in April.
TV SERIES
Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Renewal Announced for AMC TV Series

Morgan’s group will return and continue to fight for their survival on AMC. The cable channel has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for an eighth season. A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the seventh season, Morgan’s group is scattered across Texas as they try to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy (John Glover) and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan (James) and Victor (Domingo) clash over their philosophies.
TV SERIES
Turner & Hooch: Cancelled, No Season Two for Disney+ Sequel Series

Looks like Disney+ isn’t going to the dogs. The streaming service has cancelled Turner & Hooch so we won’t be seeing a second season. A comedy series, the Turner & Hooch TV show is a continuation of the 1989 movie of the same name. It stars Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Maguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin. In the show, ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner (Peck) inherits a big, unruly, and slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch, much like his father (Tom Hanks in the movie) did. He soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want may actually be the partner that he needs. Scott’s family includes his sweet and animal-loving sister, Laura (Fonseca), and Matthew Garland (Maguire), Laura’s dog-loving son. At work, Scott’s brave and street-smart partner is Jessica Baxter (Patterson). Xavier Wilson (McLaren) is a cool and enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal. Chief James Mendez (Ruivivar) is Scott’s boss who secretly has a soft spot for Hooch. Erica Mounir (Lengies) is the quirky head of the US Marshals’ dog training program.
PETS

