Revealed: How the Premier League Will Determine if Chelsea vs Everton Goes Ahead

It has been revealed as to how the Premier League decide whether to postpone matches due to COVID-19 as Chelsea wait to see if their clash vs Everton will go ahead.

At least three Blues players tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

As per Rob Harris, it has been revealed as to how and why the Premier League take the decision to postpone matches.

The Premier League have stated that applications to postpone matches are assessed on a case by case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance which is issued to each club.

The Premier League assess a number of factors, which they have listed, including; the ability of the club to field a team, the status, severity and potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club and the ability of players to safely prepare and play the match.

They continued to reveal that the board also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people that the club come in contact with.

This comes after the league decided to postpone Tottenham's clash with Leicester after Manchester United, Brentford, Watford and Burnley all had games postponed.

Chelsea are set to play Everton on Thursday night despite at least three players in the Blues camp testing positive for COVID-19.

However, the match is set to go ahead as the Blues are not considered to have an outbreak due to the rest of the squad testing negative today.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube