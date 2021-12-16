ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

An odd little pandemic Christmas

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s holiday season is odd indeed. Last year — with most people fully subscribing to the reality that we’re in a pandemic and precautions have to be made — including the cancellation of many winter events and closing of some local attractions — this year, we don’t know whether we’re...

