ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shop locally this holiday season

By An odd little pandemic Christmas
lakeplacidnews.com
 1 day ago

We have a global economy, and we can’t buy everything we need in the Tri-Lakes region, but as much as you can this holiday season, please shop locally. 1. You get to talk to a real person who can help you with your questions....

www.lakeplacidnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

How Jolly Will Holiday Shopping Be for Retail ETFs?

The holiday shopping season always shines a light on retail equities and the related exchange traded funds, but experienced investors know that these assets usually move early in the following year when fourth-quarter earnings are reported. Still, there are ways for investors to anticipate how funds such as the VanEck...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Holiday Season#Malls#Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
TheStreet

Forget Black Friday: True Holiday Discounts May Be Coming in January

All those people who tried to score deals during Black Friday may be in for an unpleasant surprise: the true discounts are coming in January. Amid shipping delays and stores over-ordering inventory to prevent running out during critical times, many retailers may wind up with a surplus of certain items after the holiday shopping season is over.
BUSINESS
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Consumers Expected to Return $66.7 Billion Worth of Product This Holiday Season

It looks like it could be an expensive holiday for retailers this season. According to new data from commercial real estate firm CBRE and return logistics company Optoro this week, the average holiday return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation, and warehousing costs. Although many customers expect free returns, the cost is significant for retailers. Optoro estimates that, on average, it costs $33 or 66% of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return—up from 59% last year. As the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a 13% year-over-year increase...
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

BE’s 2021 Holiday Food, Beverage, and Home Gift Guide

Want to make this holiday season one that your loved ones will remember? The BE Gift Guide can help with that. Our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide brings together the gifts that offer something unique to each individual you will be gifting. Whether you are shopping for an avid reader, foodie, or fashion-forward friend, we’ve got you covered this holiday season. We will roll out the gift guide by category, so turn your BE notification on to avoid missing a guide.
RETAIL
Thrillist

Maker's Mark Will Reimburse Your Checked-Bag Fees with Booze This Holiday Season

The holidays are fast approaching, and many people will be traveling with presents in tow, which means heavy bags, lots of stuff, and checked-bag fees. Not to worry, though, because Maker's Mark has got you covered. The booze purveyor will reimburse travelers' checked-bag fees through its first-ever Whisky Flights program. While it doesn't include any actual whisky flights, it will save you some cash, and that's almost as good.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tree Hugger

An Expert's Take on Celebrating a Zero Waste Holiday Season

'Tis the season to be jolly, but this joyousness comes with some detritus. It is said that during the time stretching between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Americans bin 25% more trash than compared to the rest of the year. This amounts to a staggering amount of waste, about 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy