Political insider thinks 2024 presidential election could be a rematch ... between Trump and Hillary

After former President Donald Trump shocked the United States with an underdog win in the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, there could be a potential for them to face a rematch in 2024, according to one political insider.

And with Joe Biden’s decreasing approval numbers and Vice President Kamala Harris’ unpopularity, the presidential field for Democrats seems a bit bare compared to the year prior.

Now Joe Concha, the political commentator in question, believes that Clinton - who had had high-profile roles including First Lady, senator and Secretary of State - has an excellent opportunity to make a comeback.

In an op-ed for The Hill, he said that Clinton seemed to believe that the title of ‘First Female President’ was her ‘birthright’.

“And given how pathetic the field is on the Democratic side with or without Joe Biden, she may just get a second chance at winning the office her husband so famously made infamous,” Concha wrote.

Five years ago, in the presidential election, Trump had lost the popular vote to Clinton by more than 2.8m votes.

Despite this, he won 30 states and the electoral college votes with 334 to Clinton’s 227, which propelled him into the role of commander-in-chief for one term.

Several reasons as to why she lost have been offered, including a misunderstanding of Americans’ dissatisfaction with the political establishment and former FBI Director James Comey’s actions regarding a probe into her emails.

Clinton has been out of the political world for some years, and within that time, it doesn’t seem that Democrats have many rising stars for the next presidential election.

On the other hand, Republicans are mostly setting their sights on Trump.

Surveys of Republican voters have indicated that they want him to be their candidate in 2024.

Clinton also said on Sunday that she would ‘bet on’ her former presidential rival staging a 2024 reemergence.

“Are we going to give in to all these lies and this disinformation and this organized effort to undermine our rule of law and our institutions, or are we going to stand up to it?”

Biden has intentions to run for a second term, although he would be in his 80s before it even begins.

His selection of Harris as his vice president, which is historic, also came with the idea that she would take on the reigns when she was done.

Her unpopularity alongside damaging headlines have caused her potential candidacy to weaken.

In data from FiveThirtyEight, has Biden has a 50.6 per cent disapproval rate and 43.8 per cent approval rating.

This is close to the lowest rating he’s had as president

Harris’ disapproval rating is similar to Biden’s at 50.4 per cent. Few people approve of her job as vice president at 41.3 per cent.