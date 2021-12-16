ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A Texas oil company is indicted over a Southern California oil spill

By NPR News
wuft.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. prosecutors said the company and its rig operators...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Another Possible Oil Spill Off The Coast Of Huntington Beach, CA; Three Companies Indicted For The Oil Spill In October

Photos from Huntington Beach Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard Southern California, Twitter. An oil slick approximately 20 yards by 150 yards was spotted on Wednesday off of Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, CA. At this time, it is unclear if the current event is related to the tragic oil spill that occurred in October off the coast of Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Seekingalpha.com

Kirby settles claim over 2014 Texas oil spill for $15.3M

Kirby Corp. (KEX +2.1%) has agreed to pay $15.3M in damages and other costs to resolve federal and state pollution claims from a 2014 oil spill that closed the Houston Ship Channel for five days, the Houston Chronicle reports. The spill of ~4K barrels of heavy marine fuel spilled into...
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

CP, KCS now shipping heavy Canadian crude to Gulf Coast

The bitumen-by-rail project to produce and transport a type of heavy Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast is now fully operational, according to project organizers US Development Group (USD) and Gibson Energy. USD and Gibson partnered to create a diluent recovery unit (DRU) to produce bitumen, a crude...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Oil Company#H W#Leak Detection
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Pemex replaces CFO as Mexico’s president tightens his grip

MEXICO CITY (Bloomberg) –Petroleos Mexicanos is replacing its finance chief as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tightens his grip on the struggling state oil giant. In Pemex’s first C-suite shift under the current administration, the Mexican producer named risk management chief Antonio Lopez Velarde its chief financial officer, replacing Alberto Velazquez Garcia, who will run a new unit. Velarde is taking the post in an interim capacity Wednesday, the company said in a statement, without clarifying whether he’ll remain at the job or eventually be replaced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Radar Online.com

Maxine Waters Ditches Mask On United Airlines Flight To LA, Witness Claims Congresswoman Only Wore One When Asked By Attendant

Maxine Waters is being called out for seemingly not practicing what she preaches. The Democratic representative from California – who has been vocally critical of those who refuse to comply with mandatory mask mandates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – was photographed without her mask on during a cross-country flight on United Airlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Migrants in caravan protest to demand better treatment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States held a rally in Mexico City on Thursday, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them. Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, "To migrate is not a crime,...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Two dead, 20 trapped workers rescued from Chinese mine

Twenty workers were saved and two bodies recovered on Friday from a flooded coal mine after a dramatic rescue operation lasting over two days, officials said.   And in January, 11 out of a group of 22 workers were dramatically rescued from a collapsed mine in eastern China after they spent two weeks trapped hundreds of metres underground.
ACCIDENTS
KSBW.com

Atmospheric river is a win for California: Snowpack goes from 19% to 83% of average

The drought is far from over in California, but this week's atmospheric river may have begun to put a small dent in the state's worrisome water deficit. While a prior October atmospheric event earlier in the year brought historic rainfall totals to Northern California, this most recent storm delivered drenching rains to both the north and the south and blasted the Sierra Nevada with snow. Locations across the state reported impressive storm totals, from 11 inches of rain atop Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, to over 60 inches of snow at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, to 8.18 inches at San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy