A Texas oil company is indicted over a Southern California oil spill

MEXICO CITY (Bloomberg) –Petroleos Mexicanos is replacing its finance chief as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tightens his grip on the struggling state oil giant. In Pemex’s first C-suite shift under the current administration, the Mexican producer named risk management chief Antonio Lopez Velarde its chief financial officer, replacing Alberto Velazquez Garcia, who will run a new unit. Velarde is taking the post in an interim capacity Wednesday, the company said in a statement, without clarifying whether he’ll remain at the job or eventually be replaced.
