The Jaguars fire Urban Meyer, after a former player says the coach kicked him

Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, whose personal and professional missteps could give grounds for the Jaguars to designate the firing “for cause” and for Meyer, in turn, to sue.
Meyer, 57, signed a multi-year contract with the Jaguars in January. Despite being a rookie NFL head coach, his annual compensation is...
