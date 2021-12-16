ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropico 6 update introduces new buildings

By Matthew Bennett
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update is now available for Tropico 6 that introduces two buildings for players to add to their islands. Following the update, players will have access to the Secure Mansion and Overwatchtower buildings. The former “provides a new living space for rich and filthy rich Tropicans (including its own bunker)”...

