HAI ROBOTICS marks milestone with HAIPORT for order fulfillment efficiency

dcvelocity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehouse fulfillment, marked a milestone for its solution of HAIPORT-powered Workstation -- with over 100 sets in operation globally since the product was launched one year ago. The solution has enormously improved order fulfillment efficiency for its customers who...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

