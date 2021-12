Jamaican session bassist Phil Chen has died at the age of 75. The news was broken in a statement shared by his family on social media. Chen was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1946. He played in various bands throughout his youth, cutting his teeth on the Kingston Club Circuit before relocating to London in the late 1960s. He initially started Jimmy James’ band before moving to session work. His most notable credits began in the mid-1970s, with appearances on Jeff Beck’s Blow By Blow and Donovan’s Cosmic Wheels. He also played on a number of notable Rod Stewart releases, including Hot Legs and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO