ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Recapping the Early Signing Period and What it Means for LSU Football Going Forward

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 18 hours ago

Brian Kelly and the new LSU football era can cross its first big day off the to do list. On Wednesday, the purple and gold welcomed 13 new players to the LSU program as part of the early signing period, leaving plenty of room for further improvement down the line.

The day was highlighted by its morning as longtime star commits like quarterback Walker Howard and Will Campbell, as well as new receiver addition Landon Ibieta. But the real big news to come to fruition was the addition of defensive lineman Quency Wiggins to the group, one of the nation's elite pass rushers.

Wiggins, who was considering Alabama and Florida, actually pulled out an Alabama hat then tossed it aside to put on the LSU cap, sparking genuine cheers from those in attendance.

It was always going to be impossible for Kelly and this new staff to walk away with complete success and the loss of in state receivers Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston to Alabama did sting. But looking at some of the returning talent LSU has at receiver plus the possibilities that are still out there through the portal as well.

On the plus side, LSU did have an eventful afternoon by locking in longtime commits in cornerback Laterrance Welch as well as tight end Mason Taylor. The purple and gold would also add safety Jordan Allen out of Lafayette Christian to continue bolstering the secondary.

“I really like this class and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said in a press release. “Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU.

Most of the moves that occurred on Wednesday were expected and LSU has set it's itself up well for the next stage of filling out this class.

The one nice part about this early signing period is that LSU likely won't come close to the 25 players. There are also many of the top players holding off to sign/commit until January and February. That's a huge win for Brian Kelly and this new staff to fill out and continue hitting the recruiting trail making their case to interested players.

Among the players who are waiting to sign until February will be safety JaCoby Mathews and linebacker Harold Perkins. Highly touted Texas cornerback Denver Harris will be making his decision this week following his state championship game on Saturday according to one report from The Athletic.

Harris is considering LSU, Texas and Texas A&M with the latter two programs thought to have the inside edge but the Tigers and Brian Kelly are making a strong push. One local player who's expected to sign on Friday is athlete Kendrick Law, who was also one of 16 recruits on LSU's campus the weekend before the early signing period.

Law has been tricky to get much of a gauge on throughout his recruiting process but would undoubtedly bring a ton of athleticism to LSU's offense. Alabama is expected to be a big player for Law as well so losing him in addition to Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston would be bitter pill to swallow.

Going forward the Tigers have really left themselves a lot of flexibility to continue filling out this roster. Some of the positions that will continue to be a focus are receiver, linebacker, cornerback, safety and most importantly, offensive line.

Because there are only 13 signed players at this time, LSU will have upwards of 19 spots to fill out the rest of this roster through the transfer portal and by bringing in more freshmen from the 2022 class. With more than 1,000 players currently in the portal, Kelly will have plenty of options to choose from, especially with many veteran players moving on from the program.

“We want to recruit great players, but it’s also vital to our success to have high character young men in our program who value the great education LSU offers," Kelly said. "We did that with this class. This is a group that will make LSU proud and lay the foundation for the championship program we are building.”

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
wbrz.com

LSU Tigers wrap up early signing period with "quality over quantity"

New LSU head coach Brian Kelly may not have been in Baton Rouge very long, but he understands the importance of keeping Louisiana’s talent at home. Kelly's first signing class leaned heavily on Louisiana players as the first-year LSU head coach signed 10 of 13 players from the Boot on the first day of the early signing period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Allen
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Christian
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
291
Followers
968
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy