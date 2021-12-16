ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Altered cardiac mitochondrial dynamics and biogenesis in rat after short-term cocaine administration

By Shuheng Wen
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbuse of the potent psychostimulant cocaine is widely established to have cardiovascular consequences. The cardiotoxicity of cocaine is mainly associated with oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondrial dynamics and biogenesis, as well as the mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt), guarantee cardiac mitochondrial homeostasis. Collectively, these mechanisms act to protect against stress,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

VEGFA mRNA for regenerative treatment of heart failure

You have full access to this article via your institution. The recent successful development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology clearly shows the great potential for this novel modality. In addition to prophylactic mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases and therapeutic mRNA vaccines for cancer, there is substantial interest in mRNA therapeutics. The first potential 'secreted protein' mRNA drug - designed to deliver vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) to induce regenerative angiogenesis in patients with cardiovascular disease - was advanced into phase I trials in 2016 (NCT02935712) (Mullard, A. mRNA-based drug approaches phase I milestone. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 15, 595 (2016))1. Here, we highlight the history and clinical development of this agent (known as AZD8601), with the aim of providing insights that may be useful for the further development of mRNA therapeutics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Full-thickness macular hole formation in proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Twenty-one consecutive patients (21 eyes) having proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) and fibrovascular proliferation (FVP) with optical coherence tomography (OCT) available before and after full-thickness macular hole (FTMH) formation were retrospectively reviewed. Four types of FTMH formation pathways in PDR were identified and were quite different from those in idiopathic conditions. The activity, severity and locations of FVP varied in PDR eyes destined to develop FTMHs.Â Type 1 was characterized by epiretinal membrane (ERM) and/or vitreomacular traction (VMT) inducing foveoschisis, intraretinal cysts or foveal detachment, followed by formation of a FTMH or macular hole retinal detachment (MHRD). In type 2, ERM and/or FVP induced lamellar macular hole (LMH) with foveoschisis, followed by the formation of FTMH or MHRD. Type 3 was characterized by the initial tractional retinal detachment (TRD) with foveal cysts and/or foveoschisis and the subsequent formation of MHRD. Type 4 was characterized by TRD associated with foveal thinning, ensued by the formation of MHRD. The severity of FVP was grade 2 in 66.7% of eyes in both types 1 and 4, and grade 3 in 75% of eyes in type 3 while the severity of FVP was more evenly distributed in type 2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Analysis of cytokines in the aqueous humor during intravitreal Ranibizumab treatment of diabetic macular edema

This study aimed to analyze the concentrations of VEGF, b-FGF, TNF, interleukin (IL)-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and IL-12 in the aqueous humor of patients with diabetic macular edema with and without peripheral retinal ischemia and to ascertain the changes in the levels of these molecules during treatment with ranibizumab. A therapeutic, prospective, randomized interventional study was carried out. Twenty-four eyes from 24 patients were studied and divided into 3 groups. Group 1 (9 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema without peripheral ischemia. Group 2 (10 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema with peripheral ischemia. Group 3 (5 eyes), the control group, included patients without systemic and/or eye diseases. Patients in Groups 1 and 2 received 3 intravitreal injections of 2Â mg/0.05Â ml ranibizumab at an interval of approximately 30Â days. Before administering the injections, the aqueous humor was collected. In the control group, aqueous humor was collected before facetectomy. During treatment, the median IL-6 concentration significantly increased in Group 1 but showed a slight but not significant decrease in Group 2. Interleukin 8 levels were significantly different at the end of treatment compared to the beginning in Groups 1 and 2. TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 levels were practically unchanged in both groups. VEGF was significantly reduced at the end of the study in Groups 1 and 2. B-FGF was not detected in most of the studied patients, and in those with detectable levels, there was no significant variation. There was a significant increase in the median level of interleukin 6 in the group without ischemia and a significant decrease in VEGF in both groups. The cytokines TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 did not show significant variation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitochondrial Biogenesis#Mitochondrial Fission#Mitochondrial Disease#Uprmt
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of recurrences using serum miR-371a-3p during active surveillance in men with stage I testicular germ cell tumours

MiR-371a-3p predicts the presence of a macroscopic non-teratomatous germ cell tumour (GCT). We hypothesised that miR-371a-3p can also detect recurrence during active surveillance (AS) of stage I GCT. Methods. We prospectively collected serum samples of 33 men. Relative expression of serum miR-371a-3p levels was determined at each follow-up visit using...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Distribution and maturation state of peripheral blood dendritic cells in children with primary hypertension

Dendritic cells (DCs) play an important role in T cell alterations in primary hypertension (PH). We determined the numbers and maturation markers of peripheral blood total DCs (tDCs), myeloid cells (mDCs), and plasmacytoid cells (pDCs) and their association with hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) markers and selected immune parameters in 30 adolescents with white coat hypertension (WCH), 25 adolescents with PH and a group of 35 age- and sex-matched children with normotension. Using multicolor flow cytometry, expression of maturation markers (CD86 and CD83) in tDCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+), myeloid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD11c+) (mDCs), and plasmacytoid DCs (Lin1âˆ’/HLA-DR+/CD123+) (pDCs) and the distribution of peripheral Th17-bearing and T-reg cells were defined. In subjects with hypertension, carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), left ventricular mass index (LVMI), and pulse wave velocity (PWV) were assessed. Compared with WCH and subjects with normotension, subjects with hypertension had reduced tDC and pDC numbers, an increased percentage of mDC subsets, an elevated mDC/pDC ratio, an increased population of mature mDC and pDC subsets bearing CD83 of high density, a decreased subset of CD86-bearing pDCs, and increased expression of DC activation markers (HLA-DR, CD86), as well as CD11c (mDCs) and CD123 (pDCs). PWV, LVMI, and cIMT values correlated negatively with tDCs and pDCs and positively with mDC numbers. Expression of DC maturation/activation markers (CD83, CD86, HLA-DR, CD11c, and CD123) correlated positively with PWV. Certain DC characteristics of WCH subjects resembled those of PH subjects (decreased tDC frequency and upregulation of activation marker expression). These changes correlated with HMOD. WCH subjects presented a DC phenotype that was intermediate between the normotensive and hypertensive phenotypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Editorial comment: Renal denervation

Several recently published randomised sham-controlled trials have demonstrated significant blood pressure (BP) reductions following renal denervation (RDN) in patients with hypertension, both in the presence and absence of antihypertensive therapy [1]. The REQUIRE trial by Kario et al. [2] is the first trial of ultrasound renal denervation in Asian patients with hypertension receiving antihypertensive drug therapy, adds important value to our understanding of RDN induced BP reduction, and invites readers to have a closer look at confounding factors in RDN trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

GPR84 signaling promotes intestinal mucosal inflammation via enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages

The putative medium-chain free fatty acid receptor GPR84 is a G protein-coupled receptor primarily expressed in myeloid cells that constitute the innate immune system, including neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages in the periphery and microglia in the brain. The fact that GPR84 expression in leukocytes is remarkably increased under acute inflammatory stimuli such as lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and TNFÎ± suggests that it may play a role in the development of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Here we demonstrate that GPR84 is highly upregulated in inflamed colon tissues of active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients and dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced colitis mice. Infiltrating GPR84+ macrophages are significantly increased in the colonic mucosa of both the UC patients and the mice with colitis.Â Consistently, GPR84âˆ’/âˆ’ mice are resistant to the development of colitis induced by DSS. GPR84 activation imposes pro-inflammatory properties in colonic macrophages through enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation, while the loss of GPR84 prevents the M1 polarization and properties of proinflammatory macrophages. CLH536, a novel GPR84 antagonist discovered by us, suppresses colitis by reducing the polarization and function of pro-inflammatory macrophages. These results define a unique role of GPR84 in innate immune cells and intestinal inflammation, and suggest that GPR84 may serve as a potential drug target for the treatment of UC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Real-life prevalence of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases

The concept of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD) has recently emerged. However, real-life proportion of PF-ILDs outside IPF is still hard to evaluate. Therefore, we sought to estimate the proportion of PF-ILD in our ILD cohort. We also determined the proportion of ILD subtypes within PF-ILD and investigated factors associated with PF-ILDs. Finally, we quantified interobserver agreement between radiologists for the assessment of fibrosis. We reviewed the files of ILD patients discussed in multidisciplinary discussion between January 1st 2017 and December 31st 2019. Clinical data, pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and high-resolution computed tomography (HRCTs) were centrally reviewed. Fibrosis was defined as the presence of traction bronchiectasis, reticulations with/out honeycombing. Progression was defined as a relative forced vital capacity (FVC) decline of"‰â‰¥"‰10% in"‰â‰¤"‰24Â months or 5%"‰<"‰FVC decline"‰<"‰10% and progression of fibrosis on HRCT in"‰â‰¤"‰24Â months. 464 consecutive ILD patients were included. 105 had a diagnosis of IPF (23%). Most frequent non-IPF ILD were connective tissue disease (CTD)-associated ILD (22%), hypersensitivity pneumonitis (13%), unclassifiable ILD (10%) and sarcoidosis (8%). Features of fibrosis were common (82% of CTD-ILD, 81% of HP, 95% of uILD). After review of HRCTs and PFTs, 68 patients (19% of non-IPF ILD) had a PF-ILD according to our criteria. Interobserver agreement for fibrosis between radiologists was excellent (Cohen's kappa 0.86). The main diagnosis among PF-ILD were CTD-ILD (36%), HP (22%) and uILD (20%). PF-ILD patients were significantly older than non-F-ILD (P"‰="‰0.0005). PF-ILDs represent about 20% of ILDs outside IPF. This provides an estimation of the proportion of patients who might benefit from antifibrotics. Interobserver agreement between radiologists for the diagnosis of fibrotic ILD is excellent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metabolic drug survey highlights cancer cell dependencies and vulnerabilities

Interrogation of cellular metabolism with high-throughput screening approaches can unravel contextual biology and identify cancer-specific metabolic vulnerabilities. To systematically study the consequences of distinct metabolic perturbations, we assemble a comprehensive metabolic drug library (CeMM Library of Metabolic Drugs; CLIMET) covering 243 compounds. We, next, characterize it phenotypically in a diverse panel of myeloid leukemia cell lines and primary patient cells. Analysis of the drug response profiles reveals that 77 drugs affect cell viability, with the top effective compounds targeting nucleic acid synthesis, oxidative stress, and the PI3K/mTOR pathway. Clustering of individual drug response profiles stratifies the cell lines into five functional groups, which link to specific molecular and metabolic features. Mechanistic characterization of selective responses to the PI3K inhibitor pictilisib, the fatty acid synthase inhibitor GSK2194069, and the SLC16A1 inhibitor AZD3965, bring forth biomarkers of drug response. Phenotypic screening using CLIMET represents a valuable tool to probe cellular metabolism and identify metabolic dependencies at large.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cadmium exposure modulates the gut-liver axis in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model

The human Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) variant is the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Cadmium (Cd) has been shown to impair learning and memory at a greater extent in humanized ApoE4 knock-in (ApoE4-KI) mice as compared to ApoE3 (common allele)-KI mice. Here, we determined how cadmium interacts with ApoE4 gene variants to modify the gut-liver axis. Large intestinal content bacterial 16S rDNA sequencing, serum lipid metabolomics, and hepatic transcriptomics were analyzed in ApoE3- and ApoE4-KI mice orally exposed to vehicle, a low dose, or a high dose of Cd in drinking water. ApoE4-KI males had the most prominent changes in theirÂ gut microbiota, as well as aÂ predicted down-regulation of many essential microbial pathways involved in nutrient and energy homeostasis. In the host liver, cadmium-exposed ApoE4-KI males had the most differentially regulated pathways; specifically, there was enrichment in several pathways involved in platelet activation and drug metabolism. In conclusion, Cd exposure profoundly modified the gut-liver axis in the most susceptible mouse strain to neurological damageÂ namely theÂ ApoE4-KI males, evidenced by an increase in microbial AD biomarkers, reduction in energy supply-related pathways in gut and blood, and an increase in hepatic pathways involved in inflammation and xenobiotic biotransformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

EpoR stimulates rapid cycling and larger red cells during mouse and human erythropoiesis

The erythroid terminal differentiation program couples sequential cell divisions with progressive reductions in cell size. The erythropoietin receptor (EpoR) is essential for erythroblast survival, but its other functions are not well characterized. Here we use Eporâˆ’/âˆ’ mouse erythroblasts endowed with survival signaling to identify novel non-redundant EpoR functions. We find that, paradoxically, EpoR signaling increases red cell size while also increasing the number and speed of erythroblast cell cycles. EpoR-regulation of cell size is independent of established red cell size regulation by iron. High erythropoietin (Epo) increases red cell size in wild-type mice and in human volunteers. The increase inÂ meanÂ corpuscular volume (MCV) outlasts the duration of Epo treatment and is not the result of increased reticulocyte number. Our work shows that EpoR signaling alters the relationship between cycling and cell size. Further, diagnostic interpretations of increased MCV should now include high Epo levels and hypoxic stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic electrical stimulation of peripheral nerves via deep-red light transduced by an implanted organic photocapacitor

Implantable devices for the wireless modulation of neural tissue need to be designed for reliability, safety and reduced invasiveness. Here we report chronic electrical stimulation of the sciatic nerve in rats by an implanted organic electrolytic photocapacitor that transduces deep-red light into electrical signals. The photocapacitor relies on commercially available semiconducting non-toxic pigments and is integrated in a conformable 0.1-mm3 thin-film cuff. In freely moving rats, fixation of the cuff around the sciatic nerve, 10"‰mm below the surface of the skin, allowed stimulation (via 50"“1,000-Î¼s pulses of deep-red light at wavelengths of 638"‰nm or 660"‰nm) of the nerve for over 100 days. The robustness, biocompatibility, low volume and high-performance characteristics of organic electrolytic photocapacitors may facilitate the wireless chronic stimulation of peripheral nerves.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Lupeol protects against cardiac hypertrophy via TLR4-PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB pathways

Inflammation and apoptosis are main pathological processes that lead to the development of cardiac hypertrophy. Lupeol, a natural triterpenoid, has shown anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic activities as well as potential protective effects on cardiovascular diseases. In this study we investigated whether lupeol attenuated cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis induced by pressure overload in vivo and in vitro, and explored the underlying mechanisms. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced in mice by transverse aortic constriction (TAC) surgery, and in neonatal rat cardiomyocytes (NRCMs) by stimulation with phenylephrine (PE) in vitro. We showed that administration of lupeol (50"‰mg"‰Â·kg-1Â·"‰d-1, i.g., for 4 weeks) prevented the morphological changes and cardiac dysfunction and remodeling in TAC mice, and treatment with lupeol (50"‰Î¼g/mL) significantly attenuated the hypertrophy of PE-stimulated NRCMs, and blunted the upregulated hypertrophic markers ANP, BNP, and Î²-MHC. Furthermore, lupeol treatment attenuated the apoptotic and inflammatory responses in the heart tissue. We revealed that lupeol attenuated the inflammatory responses including the reduction of inflammatory cytokines and inhibition of NF-ÎºB p65 nuclear translocation, which was mediated by the TLR4-PI3K-Akt signaling. Administration of a PI3K/Akt agonist 740 Y-P reversed the protective effects of lupeol in TAC mice as well as in PE-stimulated NRCMs. Moreover, pre-treatment with a TLR4 agonist RS 09 abolished the protective effects of lupeol and restored the inhibition of PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB signaling by lupeolÂ in PE-stimulated NRCMs. Collectively, our results demonstrate that the lupeol protects against cardiac hypertrophy via anti-inflammatory mechanisms, which results from inhibiting the TLR4-PI3K-Akt-NF-ÎºB signaling.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Investigating immune and non-immune cell interactions in head and neck tumors by single-cell RNA sequencing

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterized by complex relations between stromal, epithelial, and immune cells within the tumor microenvironment (TME). To enable the development of more efficacious therapies, we aim to study the heterogeneity, signatures of unique cell populations, and cell-cell interactions of non-immune and immune cell populations in 6 human papillomavirus (HPV)+ and 12 HPV"“ HNSCC patient tumor and matched peripheral blood specimens using single-cell RNA sequencing. Using this dataset of 134,606 cells, we show cell type-specific signatures associated with inflammation and HPV status, describe the negative prognostic value of fibroblasts with elastic differentiation specifically in the HPV+ TME, predict therapeutically targetable checkpoint receptor-ligand interactions, and show that tumor-associated macrophages are dominant contributors of PD-L1 and other immune checkpoint ligands in the TME. We present a comprehensive single-cell view of cell-intrinsic mechanisms and cell-cell communication shaping the HNSCC microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Recurring exposure to low humidity induces transcriptional and protein level changes in the vocal folds of rabbits

Voice disorders are an important human health condition. Hydration is a commonly recommended preventive measure for voice disorders though it is unclear how vocal fold dehydration is harmful at the cellular level. Airway surface dehydration can result from exposure to low humidity air. Here we have induced airway surface dehydration in New Zealand White rabbits exposed to a recurring 8-h low humidity environment over 15Â days. This model mimics an occupational exposure to a low humidity environment. Exposure to moderate humidity was the control condition. Full thickness soft-tissue samples, including the vocal folds and surrounding laryngeal tissue, were collected for molecular analysis. RT-qPCR demonstrated a significant upregulation of MUC4 (mucin 4) and SCL26A9 (chloride channel) and a large fold-change though statistically non-significant upregulation of SCNNA1 (epithelial sodium channel). Proteomic analysis demonstrated differential regulation of proteins clustering into prospective functional groups of muscle structure and function, oxidative stress response, and protein chaperonin stress response. Together, the data demonstrate that recurring exposure to low humidity is sufficient to induce both transcriptional and translational level changes in laryngeal tissue and suggest that low humidity exposure induces cellular stress at the level of the vocal folds.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Dual role of neutrophils in modulating liver injury and fibrosis during development and resolution of diet-induced murine steatohepatitis

Inflammatory changes in the liver represent a key feature of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Innate immune activation including hepatic neutrophilic infiltration acts as an important inflammatory trigger as well as a potential mediator of inflammation resolution. In this study, we dissected the effects of neutrophil depletion via anti-lymphocyte antigen 6 complex locus G6D (Ly6G) antibodies administration during ongoing high fat-fructose-cholesterol (FFC) diet-induced murine NASH and during inflammation resolution by switching into a low-fat control diet. During NASH progression, protective effects were shown as HSC activation, cell infiltration and activation of pro-inflammatory macrophages were ameliorated. Furthermore, these changes were contrasted with the effects observed when neutrophil depletion was performed during the resolution phase. Impaired resolving mechanisms, such as a failure to balance the pro and anti-inflammatory cytokines ratio, deficient macrophage phenotypic switch into a pro-restorative profile, and defective repair and remodeling processes were observed when neutrophils were depleted in this scenario. This study described phase-dependent contrasting roles of neutrophils as triggers and pro-resolutive mediators of liver injury and fibrosis associated with diet-induced NASH in mice. These findings have important translational implications at the time of designing NASH therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy