The Television Academy has launched a review of its Interactive Media Peer Group, “to ensure both the peer group and the Academy are reflecting and representing the future evolution of the television industry.” In a letter sent on Tuesday evening to Academy members, the org noted that the peer group was launched 20 years ago “for the burgeoning new and digital media pioneers of television, with a focus on advancing interactive arts and sciences and fostering creative leadership in interactive media” — but now that the industry has indeed undergone a major transformation, it’s time to reevaluate the group’s setup. Such a...

