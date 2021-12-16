ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

London midday: Stocks maintain gains, sterling rallies as BoE hikes rates

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon stocks were still in the black by midday on Thursday, while sterling rallied after the Bank of England surprised markets by hiking interest rates by 15 basis points. The FTSE 100 was 1.3% higher at 7,261.78, while the pound was 0.7% firmer against the dollar at 1.3354 after the BoE...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Boe#Interest Rates#Relx Plc#Uk#The Bank Of England#Ftse#Bank#Omicron#Ihs Markit#Domino S Pizza#Schroders
Reuters

Sterling jumps to December highs after BoE raises rates

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to December highs versus the euro and the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised investors by hiking interest rates, while the European Central Bank announced a reduction of its monetary stimulus. Britain became the first G7 economy to hike rates since...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Hiking
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks mixed post Fed and US data, BOE Hikes, ECB tweaks policy, Turkey cuts again

US stocks traded mixed as Wall Street abandoned mega-cap tech stocks as investors continue to digest the hawkish FOMC dot plots and another round of US data. The growth outlook still remains upbeat for next year and that some traders rotating back into cyclicals. Energy stocks outperformed given the strong rebound in crude prices, while financials remained attractive despite the flattening of the curve as trading volumes seem likely to remain elevated next year.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Surges after BoE Rate Hike, Euro Catching Up after ECB

Sterling rises broadly after BoE surprised the markets by raising interest rates and maintains a hawkish tone. Solid risk-on sentiment as well as strong job data boosts Aussie as the second strongest. Euro is not performing badly after ECB announces to end PEPP net purchases in March. Indeed, the common currency is trying to catch up with the Pound. On the other hand, Dollar is trading broadly lower despite Fed’s hawkish turn yesterday. Yen is even weaker while Swiss Franc is not too far behind.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

BoE hikes, ECB holds, Dollar extends losses: All clear for santa claus rally

The rally in currencies and equities continued on Thursday with the U.S. dollar extending lower. All of the major economic events this year are now behind us, clearing the way for a Santa Claus rally. Some may argue that the rally which typically runs from the last 5 days in December to the first 2 in January started early this year but barring any negative COVID-19 news, the current mood should extend into year-end. Many of our readers may find the price action in forex over the last 48 hours confusing as the USD weakened after the Federal Reserve projected 3 rate hikes next year and EUR strengthened after the European Central Bank said a rate hike in 2022 is very unlikely. U.S. data was mixed with the Philadelphia Fed index tumbling to 15.4 from 39 and jobless claims ticking up to 206K from 200K. Housing starts and building permits remained strong.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Friday preview: UK consumer confidence, IFO index in the spotlight

All eyes at the end of the week will be on the release of UK retail sales figures for the month of November. Consensus is for a 0.3% month-on-month rise following an 0.8% gain in October. Also scheduled for release are the results of consultancy GfK's consumer confidence survey for...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Sterling Gains as BoE Hikes Rates, Commits to More to Tame Inflation

Investing.com – Sterling GBP/USD rose 0.8% Thursday against the dollar as Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck. The U.K. central bank raised the Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points to 0.25% and committed itself to more hikes in coming months as it attempts to bring surging retail inflation back to its target of 2%. The BoE now expects GDP to grow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, slower than anticipated earlier. Yields on the benchmark 2-Year U.K. government bond surged.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE: Another rate hike coming early next year – Rabobank

After the rate hike announcement on Thursday from the Bank of England, analysts at Rabobank held on to their forecast of a much less aggressive tightening cycle than what is currently priced in front-end rates. They expect another 25 bps hike early next year. Key Quotes:. “The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

BOE liftoff! GBP soars as traders price in more BOE rate hikes through 2022

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Italian and Spanish bond yields rise after ECB decision

Bond yields of periphery eurozone nations rose after the European Central Bank decision, as the central bank looks to slowly reduce the rate of government bond purchases. The ECB confirmed the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end as planned in March, and that bond purchases will slow in the first quarter. The Asset Purchase Programme, in its place, will buy €40 billion per month of assets in the second quarter, €30 billion in the third, followed by €20 billion, the rate at which the ECB intends to stay until it gets ready to lift interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond rose 8 basis points to 1%, and the yield on the 10-year Spanish bond rose 5 basis points to 0.4%.
WORLD
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy