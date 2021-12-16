ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady makes Michigan NIL splash with Cade McNamara, Andrew Fenty

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 18 hours ago
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dagg_0dObSd7E00

This is an absolute game-changer.

While schools make their name, image and likeness (NIL) pitches, word on the street is Michigan has lagged. However, on Thursday, it’s hard to say that anymore.

Taking to Instagram, the GOAT, Tom Brady, announced his soon-to-launch BRADY Brand, a clothing and lifestyle company, has a few new ambassadors: Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara and Wolverines tennis player Andrew Fenty. The announcement was made by Brady in a picture featuring both athletes by his side.

How can any other school even come close to beating this type of deal?

Brady also announced that Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback at Jackson State, and Villanova basketball player Jermaine Samuels, are among other college ambassadors for the soon-to-launch brand.

We’ll assuredly find out a lot more on Jan. 12, 2022 when BRADY launches. But no matter how you slice it, it’s hard to match or beat this particular NIL opportunity.

#Michigan Football#Villanova Basketball#American Football#Michigan Nil#Brady Brand#Wolverines#Jackson State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
