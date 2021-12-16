Young Child Severely Injured in Western Minnesota Crash

I always assumed that all earthworms were good for your soil. Maybe that was true until jumping worms were discovered in Minnesota in 2006. Jumping worms turn a healthy soil into "a sickly, lifeless mess that resembles cat liter or used coffee grounds," said Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Forest Ecology. Jumping worms are native to China. In fact there are no earthworms that are native to Minnesota as the glaciers of the last ice age would have killed them.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO