Minnesota State

Young Child Severely Injured in Western Minnesota Crash

By Andy Brownell
 18 hours ago
Renville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 9-year-old boy suffered severe injuries Wednesday morning in a crash involving a semi-truck in western Minnesota. The State Patrol says Brandon Gefferson was a passenger in a minivan that collided with the truck at an intersection in the...

KROC News

KROC News

