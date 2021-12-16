ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer Was Fired Because He's Bad

By Justin Cooper
FOX Sports Radio
 15 hours ago

Photo: Getty Images

With Urban Meyer getting fired on the heels of yet another "scandal," this one involving claims that he kicked his kicker, Ben Maller points out that if Urban Meyer was doing well at his job, none of this would matter.

Ben Maller: "The problem also is there's no signs of life. You know how you come on an accident and you're a paramedic or you're a first responder and you get to the accident and you check for a pulse to see if there's life? There's no pulse. This is a dull, plotting team that we were told was given a unicorn. A can't miss QB. A generational talent: Trevor Lawrence...who looks like he should be selling insurance, not playing QB in the NFL."

Comments / 39

Guest - 53
14h ago

Yes We Knew He’s Bad Boy Before He Become NFL Coach….The Thing Is He Didn’t Last A Year With Jacksonville BECAUSE He’s Fired.

Reply(1)
10
Marky 1
12h ago

Urban Myers is a disgrace as a person as a husband as a coach and how he treats his players he's been doing it all his life the only reason why you hear about it now is because he's on a losing team all the wins that he had in the past covered up who he really was that's very sad human being

Reply(1)
6
retired 17
13h ago

You don’t win multiple NCAA D1 titles with 2 different universities, and are a bad coach. Now there is a big difference between college and Pro’s. He really didn’t have any talent to work with, and from the start open said, they were going to “build” and building doesn’t happen in a partial season, and one that from the out start was restricted due to Covid.

Reply(4)
10
