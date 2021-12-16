Urban Meyer Was Fired Because He's Bad

You’d call Urban Meyer a poseur, but he’s too evasive to hold any pose for long. His problem with the Jacksonville Jaguars seems to be mostly one of tone — he can’t seem to find a sincere one. Meyer has had to “address” his team, what, three times now over various mismanagement issues? But you can never pin any blame on him for a lousy performance or inner dissension. He’s cleaner than his white lies.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO