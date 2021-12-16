Urban Meyer Was Fired Because He's Bad
With Urban Meyer getting fired on the heels of yet another "scandal," this one involving claims that he kicked his kicker, Ben Maller points out that if Urban Meyer was doing well at his job, none of this would matter.
Ben Maller: "The problem also is there's no signs of life. You know how you come on an accident and you're a paramedic or you're a first responder and you get to the accident and you check for a pulse to see if there's life? There's no pulse. This is a dull, plotting team that we were told was given a unicorn. A can't miss QB. A generational talent: Trevor Lawrence...who looks like he should be selling insurance, not playing QB in the NFL."
