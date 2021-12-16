ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, gains 113 points

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (India), December 16 (ANI): Snapping four successive sessions of loss the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex closed 113 points higher on Thursday. Good buying support in Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and the heavyweight Reliance Industries helped the benchmark index closed in the positive for the first time this week....

Sensex rises 142 points; Bajaj, Infosys climb

Mumbai (India), December 16 (ANI): After four consecutive sessions of loss the Indian equities markets benchmark indices were trading in the positive on Thursday with Sensex rising 226 points. The 30-stock SP BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened sharply higher 58,243.43 points and touched a high of 58,337.20...
Stock losing streaks are snapped. Stocks close near session highs

It was not like he wasn't full speed ahead to taper and even tighten, but the market took the news in stride and moved higher. It may be that growth is high which is good, and perhaps a belief that inflation is also high but also has some extra stuff (supply chain) that will fade away over time. Now it may be that today's gains may lead to tomorrows losses, but for now, the markets are closing with solid gains.
Indian equities rally for 2nd day; Sensex surges 1016 points

Mumbai [India], December 8 (ANI): Broad-based buying support continued in the Indian equities markets for the second successive day on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 surging close to two per cent sidestepping Omicron worries. The 30-stock SP BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened at a...
Australian Shares Snap 4 Sessions of Gain

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 finished Thursday’s session slightly lower, falling 20.90 points or 0.28% to 7,384.50 and snapping 4 days of consecutive gains as a broad-based rally eased, while major financial stocks were bid as long term bond yields moved higher. Among stocks, technology names closed mixed, with...
Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Stock Futures Inch Higher Following Tech Sector Sell-Off

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Thursday evening after a day in which tech names struggled, dragging the rest of the market down with them. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. In regular trading, the tech-focused...
Factors to Note Ahead of Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings Release

MU - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
Dow Jones Rises But Nasdaq Tumbles As Tech Stocks Fall; Rivian Skids Ahead Of Earnings

Stocks were mixed midday Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points but the Nasdaq tumbled. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.7% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slid 0.4%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
Dow's 63-point jump led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
