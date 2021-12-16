Which five-stars remain after the first day of the early signing period?

The dust of the first day of the early signing period has settled. There are still two days remaining in the early signing window. After that, there are over two months for some highly-ranked prospects to sign their national letters of intent.

We take a look at the remaining five stars.

Who are the five-stars remaining?

There are a pair of Five-Star Plus+ prospects that will headline the February National Signing Day.

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park linebacker Harold Perkins

The highest-ranked remaining prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2022 is

The contenders: Perkins has recently been on unofficial visits to LSU and Texas A&M.

Coincidently, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Perkins favored to land with Texas A&M as of now.

Frisco (Texas) Liberty, wide receiver Evan Stewart

Stewart is a Texas A&M commit but did not sign on the first day of the early signing period. Something could be brewing for the one-time Texas commit. Until Stewart signs, this could be a situation to watch.

Stewart is the No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings.

Santa Ana (Calif) Mater Dai cornerback Domani Jackson

The next prospect on the On3 Five-Star Plus+ list remaining is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dai cornerback Jackson.

The contenders: Jackson is down to Alabama and USC. As a result, a war will ensue between Nick Saban and staff and Lincoln Riley’s new group. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors USC at the moment for Jackson.

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart

Stewart is the No. 7 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender has a few options still on the table.

He was recently in College Station for a visit with Texas A&M. That’s the program that holds favor for On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. Miami is still a factor for Stewart as he hails from the state of Florida.

Arlington (Texas) Bowie, offensive tackle, Devon Campbell

Campbell announced yesterday that he was down to two schools. He will, in turn, choose between Texas and Oklahoma in February.

The contenders: The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas favored to land the No. 10 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for 2022.

Houston (Texas) North Shore, cornerback Denver Harris

Harris pushed back his decision. He has not named a date but will be signing officially in February. He is the No. 17 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings.

The contenders: On3 National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton considers Harris a must-get prospect for Texas.

The Longhorns are in the hunt. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has him favored to land with Texas A&M.

Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach, offensive tackle, Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly is the No. 22 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings.

The contenders: Conerly is in Oregon’s wheelhouse, but new coach Dan Lanning hasn’t been able to begin his recruiting hunt as he helps Georgia prepare for the College Football Playoffs.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has nearly a dead-heap at the top with Michigan leading slightly. Oregon, USC and Washington are equal in second.