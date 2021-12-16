ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Which five-stars remain after the first day of the early signing period?

By Jeremy Johnson about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9wnS_0dObRECy00

The dust of the first day of the early signing period has settled. There are still two days remaining in the early signing window. After that, there are over two months for some highly-ranked prospects to sign their national letters of intent.

We take a look at the remaining five stars.

Who are the five-stars remaining?

There are a pair of Five-Star Plus+ prospects that will headline the February National Signing Day.

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park linebacker Harold Perkins

The highest-ranked remaining prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for the class of 2022 is

The contenders: Perkins has recently been on unofficial visits to LSU and Texas A&M.

Coincidently, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Perkins favored to land with Texas A&M as of now.

Frisco (Texas) Liberty, wide receiver Evan Stewart

Stewart is a Texas A&M commit but did not sign on the first day of the early signing period. Something could be brewing for the one-time Texas commit. Until Stewart signs, this could be a situation to watch.

Stewart is the No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings.

Santa Ana (Calif) Mater Dai cornerback Domani Jackson

The next prospect on the On3 Five-Star Plus+ list remaining is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dai cornerback Jackson.

The contenders: Jackson is down to Alabama and USC. As a result, a war will ensue between Nick Saban and staff and Lincoln Riley’s new group. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors USC at the moment for Jackson.

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart

Stewart is the No. 7 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defender has a few options still on the table.

He was recently in College Station for a visit with Texas A&M. That’s the program that holds favor for On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. Miami is still a factor for Stewart as he hails from the state of Florida.

Arlington (Texas) Bowie, offensive tackle, Devon Campbell

Campbell announced yesterday that he was down to two schools. He will, in turn, choose between Texas and Oklahoma in February.

The contenders: The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas favored to land the No. 10 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings for 2022.

Houston (Texas) North Shore, cornerback Denver Harris

Harris pushed back his decision. He has not named a date but will be signing officially in February. He is the No. 17 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings.

The contenders: On3 National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton considers Harris a must-get prospect for Texas.

The Longhorns are in the hunt. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has him favored to land with Texas A&M.

Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach, offensive tackle, Josh Conerly Jr.

Conerly is the No. 22 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus rankings.

The contenders: Conerly is in Oregon’s wheelhouse, but new coach Dan Lanning hasn’t been able to begin his recruiting hunt as he helps Georgia prepare for the College Football Playoffs.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has nearly a dead-heap at the top with Michigan leading slightly. Oregon, USC and Washington are equal in second.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
92.9 WTUG

5-Star Emmanuel Henderson, Nation’s Top RB, Signs with Alabama

Emmanuel Henderson, a composite 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked running back according to 247Sports's Composite Rankings, has officially signed his national letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Henderson committed to Alabama in March. The 6-foot-1, 185lbs tailback rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas A M#American Football#Lsu#Usc#College Station
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports Illustrated

Transfer Portal: Spencer Rattler Commits, but Notable Quarterbacks Still Remain

On Monday evening, former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his newest destination: South Carolina. The Gamecocks of the SEC, although not the popular pick, were indeed listed on sportsbooks as one of the favorites to land Rattler's talents. Rattler, the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2019, made...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum calls Desmond Howard's Ohio State jab 'deplorable'

This year’s Heisman Trophy was taken home by an SEC quarterback, but the ceremony wasn’t without drama concerning a Big Ten rivalry. Former Michigan wide receiver and winner of the 1991 Heisman Trophy Desmond Howard was criticized for his remarks directed at Ohio State while Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud was standing on stage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy