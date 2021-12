Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko was named the next head coach at Duke last week, a position he says he wouldn’t be in without the help of his former mentors. Elko comes to Duke with a myriad of Division-I coaching experience at just age 44, but the job at Duke will be his first as a head coach. Previously, the former Penn safety worked for Stony Brook, Penn, Merchant Marine, Fordham, Richmond, Hofstra and Bowling Green — largely as a defensive coordinator or position coach — before getting his break in 2014. That season, Elko accepted a job with Wake Forest, where he served as defensive coordinator and safeties coach for three years. Elko, in his opening press conference, took the time to thank a number of his biggest mentors, starting with Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO