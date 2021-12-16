ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

NABC Announces Winners of Virtual Car Show

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the category winners in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group. The field of entries represented a full spectrum of vehicles, from 1930s trucks and touring cars to today’s muscle motors. The show...

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

This 647-HP Ford Falcon Is A True Sleeper Sedan

The Ford Mustang is one of the Blue Oval's last-remaining performance cars in the US. Until recently, Australia's Ford Performance Vehicles division also sold the four-door Falcon sports sedan as an alternative. It was last sold in America back in 1970 but the nameplate lived on in Australia until 2016 when the last Falcon rolled off the production line. If it remained in production in the US, it would have been a worthy rival to the Chevrolet SS.
CARS
Motorious

Jimmie Johnson Shows Off His Car Collection

You’d expect out of all the celebrities out there a seven-time NASCAR Series Cup champion like Jimmie Johnson would own quite the car collection. As it turns out the man does and we get to enjoy a tour of the secretive warehouse where he hides all of these amazing rides and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
gmauthority.com

Rare 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6 Headed To Auction

Bowing for the 1964 model year, the Chevy Chevelle reached its performance and desirability acme with the 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6. The LS6 option featured the King Kong of muscle car engines, the high-compression 454 cube Big Block producing 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Available with either a three-speed automatic or a four-speed manual transmission, the one-year-only LS6 proved to the be the swan song for Chevelle high performance, as federal emissions standards and insurance companies combined to choke the life from the muscle car era.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
CBS DFW

North Texas Teen Pays Salesman $10K For Used SUV, Then Dealership Repossess It

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth teenager had a vehicle he believed he purchased, repossessed by a Fort Worth used car dealership. Five months after 16-year-old Johnathon Fredricks paid a part-time salesman nearly $10,000 for a compact SUV, the vehicle was towed back to the Fort Worth dealership, I Drive-DFW. The used car dealership said the Mazda SUV was theirs and was unaware that a former part-time salesman had sold the vehicle. Fredricks paid James Steelman directly for the vehicle because Steelman told the teenager and his grandfather the Mazda was his personal vehicle. The I Drive-DFW manager said he sold the Mazda...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nabc#Car Show#Custom Car#Nascar Cup#United Recyclers Group#The Recycled Rides#First Responder Emergency#Antiques Vintage 1939#Diamond T Truck#Nascar Tv
CarBuzz.com

Ford Introduces New Mustang Supercar Down Under

Everyone knows that the Ford Mustang is incapable of being driven fast on public roads, but here's a little known fact about one of America's most popular sports cars: it's actually pretty good on the track, or at least it is with the right mods and the right helmsman. The Ford Mustang has enjoyed decades of success in motorsport, especially in the highly contested Australian supercars series, and now a new car is on its way to take the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season by storm. The Ford Mustang GT 'Gen3' Supercar was recently unveiled at Mount Panorama ahead of the infamous Bathurst 1000 race.
CARS
CNET

Yes, a radar detector can ruin the C8 Corvette's mirrors

Mirrors, windshields and typical static elements of a car aren't simple pieces of glass anymore. Electronics, for better or worse, flood modern vehicles, and the latest C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette isn't an outlier. A new technical service bulletin from parent carmaker General Motors underscores such a statement. Released in late November,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Transformed Into 700-HP Fastback Off-Roader

As the name would suggest, South Florida Jeeps (SoFlo Jeeps) is best known for customizing Jeeps. Earlier this year, we were impressed with the tuner's six-wheeled, Corvette-powered Jeep Gladiator, easily one of its craziest projects yet. In a somewhat surprising move, SoFlo Jeeps has now created a new take on the Jeep Wrangler's chief rival: the Ford Bronco. Since the availability of Ford's new off-roader is so limited, this is one of the first Broncos we've seen get the aftermarket tuning treatment.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hyundai Elantra N: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

With the Elantra N, Hyundai has turned a boring compact sedan into one of the best values for enthusiasts. The Hyundai Elantra N was barely a blip on our radar until late in the year when West Coast Editor Brian Wong drove it and insisted it should be part of the bumper crop of nominees for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. Wong was floored at the value proposition the Elantra N presented for $32,925.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Four Mustang Shelby GT500s Stolen From Factory In Hollywood-Style Heist

Eleanor. That was the name given to the Ford Mustang in both versions of the classic car heist flic Gone in 60 Seconds. The original film showcased a yellow 1971 Mustang, but most people recall the 1967 Shelby GT500 from the 2000 remake. In the movie mythology it's the hardest car to steal, and it seems that played out recently in real life, to a certain extent anyway.
CARS
Power 95.9

What Are The Top 5 Best Selling Cars In Arkansas?

Do you know what the 5 best-selling cars are in the great state of Arkansas?. When you are looking for a new car what kind of car are you looking for? Is it a truck, or a car that you can drive back and forth to work to save a little gas? Regardless of what you are looking for the car supply is small, heck you are probably like me and get letters all the time from the dealership wanting to buy your car or truck.
ARKANSAS STATE
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser

Toyota has a history of capable off-road SUVs, from the FJ Cruiser to the 4Runner to the luxurious Land Cruiser. While the Land Cruiser is leaving the American market starting in 2022 and the FJ Cruiser hasn’t been sold here since 2014, Toyota is intent on staying competitive in the off-road space as the market transitions to electric vehicles, and will launch a tough compact electric SUV in the coming years. Previewed by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, the SUV will get boxy styling and rugged bumpers and body cladding. Very little is known about the electric powertrain, but the instant torque of electric motors should make it decently quick and adept at navigating rough terrain.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
bodyshopbusiness.com

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic. Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co. To watch “2020 Ford Edge Front Camera Calibration,” click here....
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy