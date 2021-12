Using Twitter's geotagging function and a series of keyword searches, the staff at betonline.ag have determined the favorite live-action Spider-Man of each of the 50 U.S. states. While this is the kind of thing that could theoretically have been done anytime, this year in particular seems like a good time to do it, since the run-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home has included a ton of speculation that Tom Holland's Peter Parker would be joined by alternate universe versions played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, leading to a ton of chatter around the idea of who is the definitive (or at least best-loved) Spider-Man of all.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO