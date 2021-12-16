ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Gunk review

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGunk. Better get used to that word now, as SteamWorld Games’ sci-fi adventure has a lot of it, and, spoiler alert, it’s really fun to clear it all out! Gunk of all forms shall come to be your nemesis in your time with the game, and you’ll soon come to enjoy...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
trueachievements.com

Check out all 17 The Gunk Xbox achievements

We have just picked up the The Gunk achievement list. There are 17 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 8 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 50. Secret...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Gun Runner achievement in Halo Infinite

Partway through the campaign you and the pilot will be shot down by AA-guns, once you crash three markers will come up in which three of the Bannished AA-guns will need to be destroyed. Once you enter the first gun , a cutscene will play on but afterwards the weapon Ai will tell you your all set and a power cell (glowing yellow crystal) will appear, once you shoot it, the AA gun begins to self destruct, *only after it expodes the timer starts*, so you have 20mins to get to the last two , for me I attacked afew enemies on the way but didn't waste all that time attacking them all. Once you enter the final gun and destroy it, the achievement should pop if done in the timely manner.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Challenge 10

We've had thousands of gamers register for the Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Community Challenge event and it's now time to reveal the challenge for Day 10:. For the 10th challenge, you need to unlock ten achievements that start with the word "The". The key points are:. You can click...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gunk#Fast Travel#Steamworld Games
trueachievements.com

Scorn gets October 2022 release date

Scorn, the upcoming first-person horror game from Ebb Software, just got a new release date after being delayed into 2022 last month. It will now launch in October next year for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Following on from yesterday's smattering of reveals and updates at The Game Awards, we...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 12: Tales of Arise vs. AI: The Somnium Files

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting Bandai Namco's massive JRPG Tales of Arise against mysterious detective adventure, AI: The Somnium Files. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 10: The Artful Escape vs. Dragon Quest Builders 2

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting prog-rock opus The Artful Escape against the nothing-like-Minecraft-honest creative playground that is Dragon Quest Builders 2. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

BroadwayHD Review

BroadwayHD, a streaming video service for musicals and plays, simultaneously sounds like the best and worst idea. An affordable, convenient live theater streaming service could expose you to performances that you'd never see in person. However, the performances are meant to be experienced live, and they lose some of that spark as recordings. Still, archiving art is always a good thing. BroadwayHD has a few issues, but it admirably serves its stagebound audience.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
trueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight — Away: The Survival Series

Away: The Survival Series offers what looks to be a curiously unique experience: to play as a sugar glider in a world that seems to be a cross between a game and an interactive nature documentary. Coming from developer Breaking Walls, Away: The Survival Series has you exploring and gliding your way around a big and dangerous world on a mission to save your family. It’s on the way to Xbox, so we thought it a good time to find out more, with community manager Sage Minard having been kind enough to answer our questions!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets surprise reveal trailer

Imperial Guards, Tyranids, and the steadfast bravery of Ultramarines were showcased during The Game Awards, with the reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2… and we can’t wait!. It’s been ten years since Captain Titus led his fellow Space Marines into combat against the Ork invasion in...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Wonder Woman announced at The Game Awards

The Game Awards brought us a number of announcements, reveals, and surprises, including the world premiere of a Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions. It's a pretty brief teaser trailer — without even a hint at what platforms the game might come to — so it would be safe to assume that this one is still some way off. A press release tells us that it's a single player third-person open-world action-adventure game, and that it will "introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world." The description adds that, "Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader." That Nemesis System was used to great effect in the Middle-Earth games. David Hewitt, vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions, says that "the Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling," adding, "we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

The Gunk Release Date: When is The Gunk coming out?

Ever wondered what the world would look like when it’s covered in corrupted slimes? Imagine no further, as The Gunk release date is coming really soon. Play as scavenger Rani along with your friend Beck in a corruption-covered world with black slime-like parasites called The Gunk. If you like strong female leads like Vi from League of Legends, then you’d love Rani, who also has a powerful Power Fist. She can use this fist device to absorb the gunk, returning wildlife and the landscape to their former beauty. You’ll have to fight corrupted creatures along the way as well, and go through different hazards on an alien planet.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Gunk review: a safe but stunning adventure from the SteamWorld devs

The Gunk might not be the most sophisticated name in the universe for a gooey black jelly that pulses with an ominous red light, but goodness it sure is appropriate. As space haulers Rani and Becks touch down on a forgotten planet in search of a strange energy signal, the place is absolutely gummed up with the stuff. It oozes and throbs in the caves, plains and rivers of this once vibrant landscape, and the urge to suck it all up into Rani's chunky power glove (a literal hand vac in this case) is overwhelmingly strong. After all, when it turns the ground black and saps the world of all its colour, this is one case of Extremely Bad Vibes you'll want to remedy as soon as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered Xbox achievements now live

Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 80. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 80. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 80. Vampire Slayer Completed episode 3. 80. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 80. Time Lord Completed episode 4. 80. Secret Achievement...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

A Memoir Blue launches into Xbox Game Pass in February

"Interactive poem" A Memoir Blue launches into Xbox Game Pass on February 10th, bringing with it an emotional tale about memory and a mother's love for her daughter. Developer Cloisters Interactive is keeping its cards close to its chest with A Memoir Blue, and there's not much we can glean about it aside from its description: "A song from years ago triggers a flood of memories for champion swimmer Miriam. Embark on an evocative journey through her turbulent childhood and the complicated relationship she shared with her devoted mother."
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles brings squishy platforming to Xbox in 2022

Play as a squishy bio-luminescent mote in Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, as you attempt to find your missing friend, Mastermote, in an underwater neon world. If 2022’s current lineup of action-heavy titles has you wishing for a more relaxed experience to look forward to, then Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles might be what you need. It’s a 3D puzzle platforming game that takes place in a beautiful underwater world (The Great Depths) filled with neon colours, and colourful squishy little creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How long does it take to beat The Gunk?

Thunderful’s Xbox exclusive The Gunk takes players to a mysterious planet infested with a malicious dark substance. However, when you reach the credits, you may be disappointed by how long it is. The Gunk takes around three to four hours to complete, dependent on how much you explore and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Gunk Tips And Tricks: Beginner's Guide For Exploring An Alien World

The Gunk is one of the last game releases of the year, and if you're planning on diving into this new adventure from the SteamWorld team, you'd do well to plan ahead. Landing on an alien planet is always a recipe for mystery and discovery, and The Gunk is no different. Here are five tips and tricks we think should help you on your expedition through the titular sludge and into a whole new world.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Gunk is an environmentally conscious Super Mario Sunshine

I’ll always defend Super Mario Sunshine. The GameCube Mario game is the most polarizing installment in the series as it ditched basic platforming for a unique water cannon mechanic. It’s unlike anything else in the series, and few games have really followed its lead. Love it or hate it, the game’s F.L.U.D.D. mechanic was a fresh idea that turned cleaning a dirty island into a cathartic experience.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Gunk review: “In this alien world, the challenges are too routine and familiar”

Rani and Becks are an appealing duo to share adventures with, but they deserve something more exciting than The Gunk has to offer. I’ve visited plenty of unknown planets in games. Often as a sole explorer, quietly picking through ruins or jungles, alone with my thoughts as I figure out the path forward. The Gunk is a bit like that too, except you’re never quite alone. It’s like investigating a remote alien landscape with your mum looking over your shoulder, telling you to be careful or that it’s time to come home and eat.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy